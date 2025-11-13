A high-level Taiwanese delegation led by Shelly Chein of TNFIA visited the 1,000-acre Brandix India Apparel City in Visakhapatnam to explore collaboration in the textile and apparel sector, touring its world-class sustainable facilities.

A high-level Taiwanese delegation visited Brandix India Apparel City (BIAC) in Visakhapatnam as part of their India tour to explore collaboration opportunities in the textile and apparel sector. Led by Shelly Chein, Chairperson of the Taiwan Non-Woven Fabrics Industry Association (TNFIA), the delegation toured the 1,000-acre integrated apparel park on Wednesday, gaining insight into BIAC's world-class manufacturing infrastructure, sustainability practices, and large-scale operations, according to a release.

Delegation Tours Integrated Facilities

The team visited Brandix Apparel Unit 1, the single largest ladies' innerwear manufacturing facility in India, and Teejay India, one of the country's largest fabric mills located within the park.

The delegation also toured BIAC's advanced environmental management facilities, including the Water Treatment Plant (WTP), which is capable of treating 60 million litres of raw water per day, and the Effluent Treatment Plant (ETP), which treats 56 million litres of effluent per day in compliance with stringent environmental standards.

Exploring Future Collaboration

Expressing appreciation for BIAC's sustainable and integrated operations, Shelly Chein said, "We were truly impressed by the scale and sustainability standards at Brandix India Apparel City. The park exemplifies how integrated ecosystems can drive global competitiveness while maintaining environmental responsibility. We look forward to exploring potential areas of collaboration."

G Rekha Rani, IAS, Commissioner, Handlooms & Textiles, Government of Andhra Pradesh, also joined the delegation and presented the state's robust textile ecosystem and investment opportunities. "Andhra Pradesh is committed to strengthening its position as a leading textile and apparel hub in India. Integrated parks like Brandix India Apparel City exemplify the kind of sustainable and scalable infrastructure that attracts global investors and creates large-scale employment opportunities for our people," she said.

Speaking on the occasion, General Udaya Perera, Country Head - Brandix India Apparel City, said the visit underscores growing international interest in India's textile manufacturing capabilities. "We are delighted to host the delegation from Taiwan and showcase how BIAC integrates sustainability, innovation, and scale to enable global apparel manufacturing. Our park represents a collaborative ecosystem that operates efficiently, responsibly, and with a shared purpose to drive industry growth," he said.

