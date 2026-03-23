Taiwan's MAC warns that a new Chinese law on ethnic unity could be used for transnational repression against Taiwanese citizens opposing unification, noting it violates international norms and is part of Beijing's dual-track strategy of coercion and integration.

Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) has cautioned that Beijing could potentially target Taiwanese individuals who openly oppose unification with China, as reported by Taipei Times.

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Fears of Transnational Repression

In a report submitted to the legislature, the MAC stated that China may use its recently enacted Law on Promoting Ethnic Unity and Progress as a tool for transnational repression against Taiwanese citizens. The law, passed on March 12 and scheduled to come into force on July 1, encourages the use of Mandarin, pushes for deeper economic integration, and mandates allegiance to Beijing. Critics argue that the legislation promotes forced assimilation and limits the preservation of minority cultures.

The MAC further noted that such actions by Beijing violate international norms, disrupt healthy cross-strait relations, and have drawn increased global attention to China's intentions. It added that the council will work in coordination with relevant bodies to counter these measures and protect the rights and interests of the Taiwanese people.

China's 'Dual-Track Strategy' Towards Taiwan

According to the MAC, China continues to adopt a "dual-track strategy" toward Taiwan--combining incentives for integration with coercive pressure. Beijing's latest five-year plan highlights efforts to deepen cross-strait integration and formalises policies aimed at encouraging Taiwanese individuals and businesses in China to assimilate further.

State-Driven Economy and Risks for Taiwanese Firms

The plan focuses on stabilising economic growth, driving transformation, and managing risks, with an increased emphasis on domestic economic circulation. The MAC also pointed out that China's economic approach is becoming more state-driven, with technological self-reliance emerging as a key industrial objective. It said this shift reflects growing structural challenges within China's economy, financial system, and broader social landscape, which in turn raise operational risks for Taiwanese companies operating there.

Incentives to Push Integration

Additionally, the council criticised Beijing for using subsidies and incentives to attract Taiwanese businesses, talent, and investment into its industrial supply chains, while projecting an image of thriving cross-strait engagement to push its long-term goal of integration and eventual unification.

China's Internal Challenges

The MAC concluded by stating that China is currently facing multiple internal challenges, including economic slowdown, rising social pressures, and increasing public dissatisfaction, all of which pose difficulties for governance and social stability. (ANI)