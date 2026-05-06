Taiwan's military detected 7 Chinese naval vessels and an official ship near its waters on Wednesday, a day after spotting a Chinese aircraft and 6 vessels. The MND said it monitored the situation and responded accordingly.

Chinese Military Activity Near Taiwan

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense detected the presence of seven Chinese naval vessels and an official ship operating around its territorial waters on Wednesday. The MND said they monitored the situation and responded.

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In a post on X, the MND said, "7 PLAN vessels and 1 official ship operating around Taiwan detected today. ROC Armed Forces have monitored the situation and responded. No flight path illustration is provided, as we did not detect PLA aircraft operating around Taiwan during this timeframe." 7 PLAN vessels and 1 official ship operating around #Taiwan detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. #ROCArmedForces have monitored the situation and responded. No flight path illustration is provided, as we did not detect #PLA aircraft operating around Taiwan during this… pic.twitter.com/cbSaSQ8sbZ — 國防部 Ministry of National Defense, ROC(Taiwan) 🇹🇼 (@MoNDefense) May 6, 2026

Earlier on Tuesday, Taiwan detected the presence of a Chinese sortie, six naval vessels and an official ship operating around its territorial waters.

In a post on X, the MND said, "1 sorties of PLA aircraft, 6 PLAN vessels and 1 official ship operating around Taiwan detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 1 out of 1 sorties entered Taiwan's northern part ADIZ. ROC Armed Forces have monitored the situation and responded." 1 sorties of PLA aircraft, 6 PLAN vessels and 1 official ship operating around Taiwan detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 1 out of 1 sorties entered Taiwan’s northern part ADIZ. #ROCArmedForces have monitored the situation and responded. pic.twitter.com/Y3D9larU05 — 國防部 Ministry of National Defense, ROC(Taiwan) 🇹🇼 (@MoNDefense) May 5, 2026

The Historical Roots of the China-Taiwan Dispute

China's claim over Taiwan is a complex issue rooted in historical, political, and legal arguments. Beijing asserts that Taiwan is an inseparable part of China, a viewpoint embedded in national policy and upheld by domestic laws and international statements. Taiwan, however, maintains a distinct identity, functioning independently with its government, military, and economy. Taiwan's status remains a significant point of international debate, testing the principles of sovereignty, self-determination, and non-interference in international law, as per the United Service Institution of India.

China's claim to Taiwan originates from the Qing Dynasty's annexation of the island in 1683 after defeating Ming loyalist Koxinga. However, Taiwan remained a peripheral region under limited Qing control. The key shift came in 1895, when the Qing ceded Taiwan to Japan after the First Sino-Japanese War, marking Taiwan as a Japanese colony for 50 years.

After Japan's defeat in World War II, Taiwan was returned under Chinese control, but the sovereignty transfer was not formalised.

In 1949, the Chinese Civil War resulted in the establishment of the People's Republic of China (PRC) on the mainland, while the Republic of China (ROC) retreated to Taiwan, asserting its claim to govern all of China. This led to dual sovereignty claims: the PRC over the mainland and the ROC over Taiwan.

Taiwan has operated as a de facto independent state but has avoided declaring formal independence to prevent military conflict with the PRC.

(ANI)