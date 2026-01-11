Taiwan's Defence Ministry detected Chinese military aircraft and ships near its territory on consecutive days, with some crossing the median line. President Lai Ching-te responded by vowing to safeguard the nation from Chinese pressure.

Chinese Military Activity Detected Near Taiwan

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence said on Sunday that it recorded the presence of 4 PLA aircraft, 6 PLAN ships and 1 official ship around its territory on Sunday. It also mentioned that 1 out of 4 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern ADIZ. In a post on X, the MND said, "4 PLA aircraft, 6 PLAN ships and 1 official ship operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 1 out of 4 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

MND detected the presence of three sorties of Chinese military aircraft and six naval vessels operating around its territorial waters as of 6am (local time) on Saturday. Of the three, a sortie crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern ADIZ. In a post on X, the MND said, "3 sorties of PLA aircraft and 6 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 1 out of 3 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded."

President Lai Vows to Safeguard Taiwan

Earlier, Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te said that he would continue safeguarding Taiwan and would not allow China to reach into, Focus Taiwan reported. It mentioned that President Lai said as commander-in-chief of the armed forces, he was pledging to protect the country and safeguard the lives and property of all citizens.

"I will certainly safeguard the nation and absolutely not allow Chinese pressure or China's hand to reach into Taiwan," President Lai said.

He also said on Thursday that China's "cross-border pressure" against the people of Taiwan proves that Beijing's authority does not extend to Taiwan and confirms that Taiwan is not part of the People's Republic of China (PRC). Focus Taiwan reported Lai cited the recent visit to Taiwan by China-born Japanese lawmaker Hei Seki, who has been sanctioned by China and barred from entering PRC, saying that the visit demonstrated how the Republic of China (ROC) -- Taiwan's official name -- and the PRC are not subordinate to each other. (ANI)