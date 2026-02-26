Taiwan's Ministry of Defence detected 30 Chinese PLA aircraft and 6 PLAN vessels near its territory. 22 of the aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's ADIZ, prompting a response from Taiwanese armed forces.

Taiwan Detects Renewed Chinese Military Activity

The Ministry of Defence of Taiwan detected 30 sorties of People's Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft and 6 People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) vessels operating around its territory up until 6 a.m. (local time) today. Out if the 30 sorties detected, 22 crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, central and southwestern ADIZ.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

In a post on X, MoD Taiwan wrote, "30 sorties of PLA aircraft and 6 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 22 out of 30 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, central and southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded." https://x.com/MoNDefense/status/2026824537577341252

Details of Earlier PLA Sorties

Earlier, Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) on Wednesday detected 28 sorties of PLA aircraft in various types (including J-10, J-16, KJ-500, etc). Of the 28, 22 sorties crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered the northern, central and southwestern ADIZ.

In a post on X, the MND said, "Overall 28 sorties of PLA aircraft in various types (including J-10, J-16, KJ-500, etc.) were detected from 12:36 hr today. 22 out of 28 sorties crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered the northern, central and southwestern ADIZ in conducting air-sea joint training along with other PLAN vessels. ROC Armed Forces have monitored the situation and responded accordingly."

Japan-China Tensions Over Export Curbs

Meanwhile, Japan has strongly protested China's move to restrict the export of "dual-use" items to 20 Japanese business entities that Beijing says could be used for military purposes, in the latest twist in a months-long diplomatic row between the two countries, as per Al Jazeera.

Japanese Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Sato Kei said at a news conference that the move by China's Ministry of Commerce on Tuesday was "deplorable" and would "not be tolerated" by Tokyo.

Tokyo and Beijing have a historically acrimonious relationship, but diplomatic ties took a turn for the worse in November, when Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi told legislators that a Chinese attack on Taiwan would constitute a "survival-threatening situation" for Japan, which could necessitate military action, Al Jazeera reported. (ANI)