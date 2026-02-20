Taiwan's military detected 14 Chinese aircraft and 6 naval vessels on Friday, with 10 jets crossing the sensitive median line. This activity follows a similar incursion on Thursday, prompting a response from Taiwan's armed forces.

Taiwan Reports Multiple Chinese Military Incursions

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense detected 14 sorties and six naval vessels around its territorial waters as of 6am (local time) on Friday.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Of the 14, 10 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, central and southwestern ADIZ.

In a post on X, the MND said, "14 sorties of PLA aircraft and 6 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 10 out of 14 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, central and southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded." https://x.com/MoNDefense/status/2024650217392656585?s=20

Earlier on Thursday, the MND detected 14 sorties of Chinese aircraft as of 9:36am (local time).

In a post on X, the MND said, "Overall 14 sorties of PLA aircraft in various types (including J-10, J-11, J-16, KJ-500, etc.) were detected from 0936hr today. 10 out of 14 sorties crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered the northern, central and southwestern ADIZ in conducting air-sea joint training along with other PLAN vessels. ROC Armed Forces have monitored the situation and responded accordingly." https://x.com/MoNDefense/status/2024390657813651576?s=20

Earlier in the day, the MND said, "6 PLAN vessel operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. ROC Armed Forces have monitored the situation and responded. Illustration of flight path is not provided due to no PLA aircraft operating around Taiwan were detected during this timeframe." https://x.com/MoNDefense/status/2024287822077985200?s=20

President Lai Vows to Strengthen National Defense

Meanwhile, Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te aka, William Lai, on Sunday (local time) assured the public that the government would strengthen national defence and advance economic development, Taipei Times reported.

In his Lunar New Year address, President Lai noted that Taiwan has faced several challenges and expressed gratitude to the armed forces, the coast guard, the police, and government employees for "keeping society running smoothly so that the public can celebrate the holiday with peace of mind."

"Taiwan faced many challenges over the past year, but the nation has grown stronger through those trials, seizing opportunities to stand taller, see farther and become more resilient. Taiwan's most beautiful scenery is not only found among its mountains and seas, but also in every individual standing together through hardship," Lai said. (ANI)