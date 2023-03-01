Sweet surprise! Woman finds 100-year-old Dairy Milk while renovating house; here's how she reacted

Chocolate is one of the most commonly craved foods, and for a good reason. Not only does it taste delicious, but it also contains chemicals that can boost your mood and make you feel good. Who doesn't love a good bite of a Dairy Milk chocolate bar? Whether you're just getting your sweet tooth fix or looking for a special treat to share with loved ones, this classic confection is undoubtedly one of the most beloved foods in the world. But how would you react if you bumped into a century-old Dairy Milk?

A woman from Devon, United States, recently had a sweet surprise. 51-year-old Emma Young was shocked after she bumped into a 100-year-old Dairy Milk while renovating her house. When Emma pulled down the flooring in her bathroom, she saw an odd purple blob. She reached between the woodwork and found a huge Dairy Milk wrapper. After removing the dust, Emma found a rectangular cardboard sleeve bearing Cadbury's recognisable purple wrapping. When the curious mother of two contacted the candy company to learn more, she was shocked to learn that it had been manufactured between 1930 and 1934 and cost 6 pence.

Emma, a Plymouth resident, said there was no chocolate inside the cardboard box and added that given that her house was constructed in 1932, she believes the packing was mocked by a contractor who threw it away. The communications consultant claimed the Dairy Milk box is in "pristine" shape despite being over a century old; it is currently on her mantle, but she hopes to have it framed and put on display.

After discovering a slice of history, Emma expressed her shock and expressed what went through her mind when she stumbled upon this sweet surprise. "What stunned me a lot was its condition. It's in such good nick and one side is pristine – you wouldn't believe that it was nearly 100 years old," the 51-year-old lady said, as quoted by Metro UK.

"I think because it's so old, I was expecting it to be almost illegible, but apart from one side that mice had chewed, the other side looks like something you'd put on a shelf. It says 'Cadbury's Dairy Milk chocolate Neapolitan' and 'made in the garden village of Bournville England', it's lovely," Emma added.

"There's no chocolate inside; someone's had the treasure. It's an obvious sleeve. I think the bar inside would have slid out. The house was built around 1932 and given its age and that the chocolate was only around between 1930-34, I'm wondering if it was a builder having a snack that left it," Emma continued.

Emma claimed she moved into her four-bedroom home in 2016 and has been gradually upgrading it. When the wrapper was found on January 27, they finally got around to updating the upstairs bathroom, formerly a bedroom.

"I'm a chocolate lover. Cadbury's has always been a favourite. It's more than a wrapper; it's a bit of history. It's been sitting on our mantlepiece because it's a little bit of a talking point. I was proud in a sense and obviously showed my children and when they realised it was older than their great nanna, they suddenly realised the age of the chocolate wrapper that's been living under their bathroom floor," she said.

"It's got a lot of sentimental value. I think it might have to be framed and go on the bathroom wall with the date of the find because that's where it belongs, so we'll put it back where we found it but in full view this time. As we're doing the house up we're not ripping out the 1930s features, we're keeping the spirit of the property – and even what was under the floorboards," Emma concluded.

Meanwhile, Cadbury expressed delight over the joy the 100-year-old Dairy Milk handed Emma. "We were delighted to see the joy that this piece of Cadbury history has brought! As the nation’s favourite chocolate brand, Cadbury has a rich heritage and has been part of British culture and heritage for almost 200 hundred years," a spokesperson told Metro UK.

"These 1930s Dairy Milk Neopolitans are a reminder that our chocolate plays a cherished role in people’s lives and we’re thrilled to hear that this particular discovery will be treasured forever," the Cadbury spokesperson added.