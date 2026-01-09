Read why Svalbard, a remote Norwegian town near the North Pole, bans birth and death in the region. Visa-free living, polar bears, midnight sun and the Doomsday Seed Vault make it truly unique.

Svalbard is one of the world’s most unusual towns. Located about 1,300 kilometres from the North Pole, this Norwegian archipelago allows visa-free entry. What truly surprises visitors, however, is that giving birth or dying here is not legally permitted.

The climate in Svalbard is extremely harsh. The weather changes from moment to moment. Also, there is a possibility of polar bears appearing at any time. Recently, travel influencer Radhika Nomllers, who visited this island, shared surprising facts about this town on social media.

According to her, in this town at the northernmost tip of the world, being born and dying are forbidden. This is because there are no hospitals, so there's no one to deliver babies. If someone dies, the bodies do not decompose due to the extreme cold. For this reason, there is no burial system here either.

24 Hours of Darkness

In Svalbard, there are 24 hours of darkness during winter and 24 hours of light during summer. For some months, the sun doesn't appear at all, and for other months, the sun never sets. This region also houses the Doomsday Vault, built to ensure human survival in the event of natural disasters, wars, or climate change. It is also used to secure the agricultural diversity of humankind. Seeds of food grains are securely protected here.

Another special feature of these islands is that people from over 50 countries live here without a visa. This is due to the 1920 Svalbard Treaty. According to this treaty, citizens of any signatory country can live and work here. India is one of the nations that has signed this treaty.

No Army, No Visa Needed

There is no official immigration process in Svalbard. Anyone who can support themselves and find a job can settle here. Currently, about 2,500 to 3,000 people live here. But there are more polar bears than humans. Cats are completely banned to protect the delicate Arctic bird population here.

There is no army here, and crime is extremely rare. It's a common sight for people to live without locking their doors and to leave their bicycles outside. However, it is mandatory to carry a rifle when going outside the town due to the danger of polar bears.

The main reason for the ban on death and birth in Svalbard is the constant permafrost. This prevents bodies from decomposing properly, leading to health problems. In this context, the burial system has now been stopped here. Seriously ill or elderly people must leave the island.

There are no nursing homes here. Also, due to the lack of advanced medical facilities, pregnant women must travel to mainland Norway in advance for childbirth. For this reason, Svalbard is said to be a place built only for the young, the working, and those brave enough to face harsh conditions. Although this town at the edge of the world draws attention for its strange rules, its uniqueness gives Svalbard a special status.