Nepal's interim PM Sushila Karki gave her final address ahead of the new govt formation. Balendra Shah (Balen) of the Rastriya Swatantra Party is set to be sworn in as the new Prime Minister on Friday, following a clear election mandate for change.

Karki Hails Mandate for Change in Farewell Address

Nepal's interim Prime Minister Sushila Karki on Thursday evening made her final address to the nation ahead of the new government formation scheduled for Friday under the prime ministership of Balendra Shah, aka Balen. In her ten-minute-long address from the government residence in Baluwatar, the interim Nepali Prime Minister, appointed after September's Gen-Z protest, called the March 5 election result in line with the spirit of the movement.

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"In this election (March 5), citizens have given a clear mandate in favour of change in accordance with the spirit of the Gen-Z movement. This has also disproved the notion that no party can achieve a majority through the electoral system enshrined in the Constitution. I congratulate the newly elected members of the House of Representatives and wish them a successful tenure," the outgoing Prime Minister said in her address.

The first female interim premier of the Himalayan nation, in her address, also mentioned that she is leaving office with "some satisfaction and much hope" as she prepares to hand over power to a newly elected government. Karki stated that the main objective of her tenure, holding elections within six months and handing over responsibility to an elected government, had been fulfilled.

"I am confident that the new government to be formed under the leadership of the youth will work towards ending corruption in the country, establishing good governance, creating employment within the country, economic development, and social justice, in line with the demands and aspirations of the Gen-Z movement. I also wish the government complete success in this regard," Karki said.

Reflecting on Gen-Z Movement and Unfinished Tasks

During her address, Karki recalled taking office amid fear and uncertainty following the Gen-Z movement that took place on September 8 and 9. "This (interim) government, formed on the foundation of the Gen-Z movement, has made a historic agreement with the protesters on December 10, 2025. Since some of the work under the agreement remains incomplete, I am confident that the next government will take it forward with priority. It has been decided to make the report of the inquiry commission formed to investigate the incidents of use of force, vandalism, arson, and looting during the movement public. The next government will study the report in full and take necessary steps regarding the recommendations and suggestions," the interim Prime Minister said.

Karki also expressed sorrow over the damage caused to historical heritage sites, businesses, and private property due to vandalism and arson during the protests. She called on all citizens to move forward together in unity.

"As the interim government's mandate has been completed and a new mandate has been obtained through elections, I am eager to welcome the new government. And today, I look forward with full confidence to the bright future of this country, where our unity, honesty, and the hard work of every citizen will write a new history," Karki said, concluding her address.

Balendra Shah Set to Assume PM Role

Senior leader of the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP), Balendra Shah, or Balen, is set to be sworn in as the next Prime Minister of the Himalayan nation. RSP's central committee meeting in the afternoon had unanimously approved the proposal of appointing him as the parliamentary party leader, paving the way for his appointment as the next Prime Minister.

The meeting of the Central Committee, held at the party office in Kathmandu on Thursday evening, unanimously agreed to appoint the former Kathmandu Mayor, a structural engineer and rapper, as the parliamentary leader. Shah is set to take an oath tomorrow at the President's Office from President Ram Chandra Paudel amid a special function.

As per the RSP charter, only the parliamentary party leader can become the prime minister. As per the agreement between RSP President Rabi Lamichanne and Shah on December 28, the party is going to officially prepare Shah for the role with the vote of its 182 House members. Former TV host and Home Minister Rabi Lamichhane will continue to serve as the Rastriya Swatantra Party's central chairperson, and Balendra Shah will be the parliamentary party leader and future prime minister candidate following the House of Representatives election, reads Point 4 of their agreement.

Auspicious Swearing-in Ceremony Details

The new Prime Minister is set to be sworn in at 12:34 PM (Local Time), which would count as 1234 of the numerical, and seven conchs are planned to be played at the time of the swearing ceremony. As per the party leaders, this special ritual is planned with the belief that any work done will be successful.

Simultaneously, other rituals will continue while he takes the oath. The 108 Batuks (novice priests) will recite Swasti Shanti, and another 16 Buddhist monks will recite the Ashtamangala. Both are considered auspicious in Hindu and Buddhist traditions.

Following the oath of secrecy, Balen will then administer the oath of office and secrecy to his Cabinet members. The new Prime Minister will assume office at Singha Durbar at approximately 2:15 pm. (ANI)