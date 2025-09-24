Super Typhoon Ragasa unleashed its fury, sweeping away humans, cars, roads, and even bridges in its path in Taiwan, Hong Kong, Philippines & south China.

Super Typhoon Ragasa, one of the most scariest storms in recent years, has unleashed destruction across Taiwan, Hong Kong, the Philippines, and southern China, leaving a trail of devastation. The monstrous storm has claimed 14 lives in Taiwan and 4 in the Philippines, bringing life along the southern Chinese coast to a standstill.

A terrifying video captured in Hong Kong shows a towering cloud canopy rolling across the sky, showing storm’s raw power and immense scale.

Giant Cloud Canopy Captured on Camera

A dramatic video posted online shows a shelf cloud forming over Lamma Island in Hong Kong as Ragasa approached. Shot from a low angle, the footage emphasizes the colossal, rolling cloud canopy stretching across the sky, underscoring the storm’s magnitude.

Ragasa is gradually moving away from Hong Kong, but hurricane-force winds continue to batter the city. Its path toward Guangdong, China, has forced authorities to shut schools and businesses and suspend rail services. Tens of millions remain affected, with temporary shelters housing over 760 residents, while flights and trains remain disrupted.

Raging Waters Smash Through Hotel Doors

Another harrowing video shows powerful waves crashing through a Hong Kong hotel’s entrance, rapidly flooding lobbies and interiors, sweeping away men in their path. Hotel staff later scrambled to manage the aftermath, cleaning up while raging waters tore through sections of the building’s exterior.

Township Swept Away in Taiwan

In Guangfu township, Taiwan, torrents of muddy water turned streets into raging rivers, ripping off a bridge and sweeping away vehicles and furniture. Residents sought refuge on upper floors or higher ground as rescuers went door-to-door.

In Taiwan, powerful winds ripped sections of bridge roofs and toppled hundreds of trees across the city.

Boats were hurled onto shores, shattering glass railings along waterfronts. Flooding engulfed river-adjacent areas, submerging cycling paths and playgrounds. At a promenade-side restaurant, wind scattered tables and chairs in chaotic disarray. Local hospitals treated over 30 people for injuries.