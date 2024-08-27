Sudan faces catastrophic flooding: At least 132 killed, over 120,000 people impacted; WATCH dramatic videos

Sudan is grappling with an unprecedented flood crisis that has compounded the devastation wrought by over a year of intense conflict.

Sudan is grappling with an unprecedented flood crisis that has compounded the devastation wrought by over a year of intense conflict. The country, which has been battling a severe rainy season since last month, is facing widespread flooding primarily affecting the northern and eastern regions. The torrential rains have caused significant destruction and loss of life, with harrowing viral videos documenting the scale of the disaster.

According to the latest reports, the floods have claimed 132 lives across the affected states. The number of displaced families has surged to 31,666, with a total of 129,650 individuals impacted. The destruction has been widespread, with at least 12,420 homes completely collapsed and another 11,472 partially damaged. The most severe damage has been observed in Sudan's Northern and River Nile states.

The flooding has been particularly devastating in the Arbaat area, located north of the Red Sea city of Port Sudan. On Saturday, intense rainfall led to the catastrophic collapse of the Arbaat Dam, which resulted in entire villages being washed away.

Issa Adroub, a resident of the area, described the scene: “The torrent swept away houses and animals... people went up to the mountains to protect themselves.” The floodwaters have reportedly washed away 20 villages and severely damaged 50 others.

The impact of the floods has been captured in several viral videos that have circulated widely on social media. These videos depict the sheer scale of the destruction, showing houses submerged under water, displaced families fleeing to higher ground, and the aftermath of the dam collapse.

One particularly striking video shows the moment when the Arbaat Dam gave way, unleashing a wall of water that overwhelmed surrounding villages. These visuals have drawn international attention and sympathy, highlighting the urgency of the humanitarian crisis.

The current flooding crisis comes against the backdrop of a brutal conflict that has been ongoing since April 2023. The war between the Sudanese army, led by de facto ruler Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, commanded by Burhan’s former deputy Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, has created conditions that have made the floods even more devastating. The conflict has displaced millions and strained the country’s resources, complicating relief efforts and increasing the vulnerability of flood-affected populations.

Local volunteers and international organizations are actively involved in relief efforts, but the scale of the disaster poses significant challenges. According to local reports, search operations are still underway for 210 missing persons, and the death toll in the Arbaat area alone has reached 13. The Sudanese government and various humanitarian agencies are working to provide aid and address the immediate needs of those affected.

The global community is closely monitoring the situation, with calls for increased international support to help Sudan cope with the dual crises of conflict and natural disaster. The viral videos and news reports have spurred a wave of international concern, highlighting the urgent need for humanitarian assistance and a resolution to the ongoing conflict.

