Stress relief for students? Dutch school blocks grade updates for parents; check details

Stijn Uittenbogaard, the economics teacher at the school created the experiment after conducting a study that revealed a clear link between parental monitoring and increased student anxiety.

A Netherlands secondary school has stopped sharing students' grades with parents in a month-long experiment in a bid to enhance performance-related stress among students. The school, Jordan Montessori Lyceum Utrecht, implemented the change after noticing high levels of student stress linked to parents' constant monitoring of academic progress via a widely used grade-tracking app, reports said.

This development has gained support, with nearly 95% of parents agreeing to this decision, though the school's parents' council suggested extending the suspension to 10 weeks.

Donald Trump says 'made history' after defeating Kamala Harris to become 47th President of US (WATCH)

Stijn Uittenbogaard, the economics teacher at the school created the experiment after conducting a study that revealed a clear link between parental monitoring and increased student anxiety.

According to reports, Uittenbogaard's research reveled that students whose parents frequently checked the app reported a stress level of 2.7 out of 5, while those whose parents refrained from constant tracking reported a lower level of 2.

According to Uittenbogaard, this pressure to make students meet academic standards is a relatively new phenomenon. "When I was in school, we received grades only four times a year, giving students more control over what they shared with parents," he noted.

He described the current practice, where parents receive instant notifications of their child's latest grade, as "appalling," creating a pressured home environment for students.

"If Trump wins...": FBI arrests two Michigan men over election-related threats

School rector Geert Looyschelder, who supported Uittenbogaard's proposal, emphasized that the initiative encourages personal growth over academic pressure.

Latest Videos