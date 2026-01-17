Stefan Priesner has assumed office as the new UN Resident Coordinator in India. He will lead the UN Country Team in supporting the nation's development priorities and guiding progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The United Nations in India announced Saturday that Stefan Priesner has assumed office as the UN's Resident Coordinator in India, after presenting his credentials to the Government of India, an official statement said.

As Resident Coordinator, Priesner will lead the work of the UN Country Team (UNCT) in India, supporting national development priorities and guiding progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) through a coherent and integrated UN response.

Secretary (West) @AmbSibiGeorge, received credentials from Mr. Stefan Priesner as Resident Coordinator of the United Nations system in India. Wished him a successful tenure in India. pic.twitter.com/nmFfYKdueL — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) January 17, 2026

Priesner, who was appointed to the role by the UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, presented his credentials to the Secretary (West), Ministry of External Affairs, Sibi George, during a ceremony in Delhi on Friday, as per the statement.

Priesner on His New Role

Speaking afterwards, Priesner said, "I am honoured to take up this responsibility in India, a country whose diversity, dynamism and history make it such a key partner of the United Nations. We at the UN are ready to work even more closely with the Government and other partners here to support inclusive and sustainable development that leaves no one behind."

Extensive Experience in International Development

Priesner brings nearly three decades of experience in international development, policy advisory and the management of complex, multi-sectoral programmes to the role.

At the UN, he most recently served as Resident Coordinator in Iran (2021-2025), following an assignment as Resident Coordinator for Malaysia, Brunei Darussalam, and Singapore (2017-2021).

He was also Resident Coordinator and UNDP Resident Representative in Uzbekistan (2013-2017).

Earlier in his career, he held senior roles at UNDP, including Country Director in Bangladesh (2008-2012), Deputy Resident Representative in Bosnia and Herzegovina (2004-2008), Deputy Chief of the Sub-regional Resource Facility for South and West Asia in Nepal (2001-2004).

Priesner started his UN career in 1997 with UNDP in Bhutan. Previously he worked in the private sector.

Priesner, a national of Austria, holds a master's in international relations from Johns Hopkins University in the US and a master's in law from the University of Vienna in Austria.