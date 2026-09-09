Sri Lanka has hailed India's ongoing support in training its armed forces as a key investment. Speaking during Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's visit, a Sri Lankan minister also called for a stronger maritime security partnership between the two nations.

Sri Lanka on Wednesday described India’s continued support for capacity building and professional development of its armed forces as an “important investment” in the future of bilateral defence cooperation, while calling for a deeper maritime security partnership between the two countries.

Addressing a deck reception onboard INS Udaygiri in Colombo in honour of the Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's three-day visit to the island nation, Sri Lankan Minister of Labour and Foreign Employment Anil Jayantha Fernando said Colombo greatly values the opportunities provided by India to Sri Lankan military personnel for training and professional development. “We greatly value India’s continued support for capacity building and human resource development of the Sri Lankan armed forces. The opportunities provided to our armed forces and personnel to pursue training and professional development in India have been an important investment in the future of our defence cooperation,” Fernando said.

Strengthening Maritime Security Cooperation

He said Sri Lanka wants to further strengthen maritime security cooperation between the two navies, including joint operations, training and capacity building. “We hope to strengthen the maritime security cooperation between the two navies, including joint operations, training, and capacity building,” he said.

Gratitude for India's Support

Fernando also placed on record Colombo’s gratitude for India’s support during several critical periods, including the COVID-19 pandemic, Sri Lanka’s 2022 economic crisis, Cyclone Ditwa and the energy crisis arising from the situation in the Middle East. “We gratefully acknowledge India’s strong support, extended and solidarity maintained during recent challenges such as the COVID pandemic, the economic crisis in 2022, Cyclone Ditwa and this year’s energy crisis due to the situation in the Middle East,” he said.

'Trusted Friends'

Describing Singh’s visit as “another milestone” in bilateral ties, Fernando said India and Sri Lanka were not merely close neighbours but “trusted friends” who had stood by each other during critical times. “Your visit indeed marks another milestone in broadening our friendship between two countries. The bonds between Sri Lanka and India transcend diplomacy and geographical proximity. We are not just closest neighbours but trusted friends who have stood by each other, especially at critical times,” he said.

He said the two countries share millennia-old cultural, social and religious ties and stressed that defence and security cooperation remained an important pillar of the relationship. “As two neighbours in the Indian Ocean, Sri Lanka and India share a common interest in maintaining a secure, stable, and peaceful maritime domain,” Fernando said.

The Sri Lankan Minister also appreciated the contribution of Indian Armed Forces personnel who have worked alongside their Sri Lankan counterparts during natural disasters, including the aftermath of Cyclone Ditwa.

Expanding Bilateral Cooperation

Fernando further highlighted the potential for expanding India-Sri Lanka cooperation in bilateral trade, investment, tourism, energy, logistics and technology, saying India’s economic and technological advancement had created opportunities for sustainable and inclusive growth in Sri Lanka.

He also pointed to recent high-level exchanges, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s state visit to Sri Lanka and the Sri Lankan President’s visit to India, as important opportunities to advance the bilateral partnership and shared priorities.

The remarks come during Rajnath Singh’s visit to Sri Lanka, aimed at further strengthening the longstanding defence and strategic partnership between the two Indian Ocean neighbours. (ANI)