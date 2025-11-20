MEA Secretary Sudhakar Dalela stated that the South African G20 Summit carries forward priorities from India's presidency, such as food security and disaster risk management, ensuring a continued focus on issues important to the Global South.

Secretary (ER) of the Ministry of External Affairs, Sudhakar Dalela said that the South African Summit has an echo of the priorities recognised during the Indian presidency of the G20 Summit. In a Special Briefing by MEA on Prime Minister's visit to South Africa, Dalela said that in this Summit, food security and disaster risk management are at the fore of priorities.

Echoes of Indian G20 Presidency in Johannesburg

"The Johannesburg G20 Summit will mark the culmination of first cycle of 20 G20 Presidencies. The priorities identified by South Africa are aligned with those of India's G20 Presidency and that of Brazil, ensuring continuity in G20 discussions from the perspective of matters that are important to Global South," he said.

Dalela said that the presidency focuses on the issues of global south, thich has trickled down from the previous presidencies of the countries from the Global South. "The Indian G20 Presidency had established a disaster risk reduction working group, signifying the importance India attaches to the matter, South African presidency has carried forward the work related to the disaster risk reduction and resilience as key priorities at its own presidency. Similarly, through the task force and food security that South African presidency has carried forward the dialogue on this important challenge as well. The South African presidency has in a way continued focus on issues of importance to global south," he said.

Key Priorities Carried Forward

Priorities from the New Delhi Leaders' Declaration like digital public infrastructure, women-led development, the action plan to accelerate progress on SDGs, were carried forward in the Johannesburg Summit. "The New Delhi's leaders' declaration had provided a strong basis of many of the G20 outcome documents adopted this year in the various ministerial tracts. The Indian Presidency's flagship priorities sets as digitial public infrastructure, women-led development, the action plan to accelerate progress on SDGs, as well as key outcomes of the working group from last year including disaster risk reduction, working group and empowerment of women working group, initiated by India has found strong resonance in South African Presidency," he said.

Dalela then said that Deccan high level principles on food security have been reinforced in these outcomes. "Furthermore, the Deccan high level principles on food security and nutrition, commitment to triple renewable energy capacity and double energy efficiency are some of the other key outcomes that have been reinforced in the course of discussion this year on different tracks in the South Presidency," he said.

Emerging Economies Steer G20 Agenda

Johannesburg summit will also have the conclusion of four emerging economies. "Johannesburg summit will also conclude the successful holding of the presidency of the G20 by four emerging markets and developing economies of G20 namely Indonesia, India, Brazil and now of course South Africa and this has enabled all of us collectively to bring some focus on matters impacting the global south. We have been actively participating in all tracks of G20 throughout the year and during and now of course in Johannesburg and we look forward to a successful and productive G20 summit in Johannesburg," he said.

PM Modi to Attend Summit, Bilateral Meetings

He added that PM Modi will participate win the IBSA Summit. "Before I conclude, let me also mention that on the margins of G20 summit, PM will be participating in the IBSA (India, Brazil, South Africa leaders meeting as well as holding bilateral meeting with several leaders who will be present in Johannesburg," he added.

He then said that Prime Minister Modi will visit Johannesburg from November 21-23. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Johannesburg South Africa from November 21-23 to attend the G20 Leaders' Summit at the invitation of President of South Africa. This will be Prime Minster's fourth official visit to South Aftica following his bilateral visit in 2016 and later for the two BRICS Summits in 2018 and 2023," he said.

A Landmark Summit for Africa and the Global South

Dalela added that after the induction in 2023, this is the first presidency of South Africa. "In the first G20 Summit that will be happening on the African soil and in that context will bring the spotlight on the development issues of Africa as also of the global south. It may also be recalled that it was during India's G20 presidency in 2023, that the African Union was inducted into G20 as permanent member. Apart from G20 members, South Africa has invited several guest countries, non-members that we know and several heads of international organisations in the Summit in Johannesburg," he said.

Dalela said that the summit is essential for the continuity for India's priorities set during its presidency. "This summit will be important for India to ensure continuity of its priorities in the G20 after having hosted a successful presidency in 2023. The G20 has emerged as a premium forum for international economic cooperation as well as for discussing matters of global significance, G20 provides an excellent opportunity for the leaders of these large economies and emerging economies, representing over 85% of global GDP and around three quarters of the world population, to come together and discuss important issues impacting the world," he said.

Dalela then said that the G20 Summit, representing around 85 per cent of the global GDP, has prorities like advancing SDGs, environmental concerns, etc. "These include important priorities such as accelerating progress on the Sustainable Development Goals, reform of global institutions of governance, tackling environmental and climate challenge and sustainability, bridging the digital divide, energy transition, emerging technologies, underscoring the importance of international coordination and cooperation in addressing contemplative global challenges under their overall scheme of solidarity, equality, sustainability," he said.

South Africa's Key G20 Presidency Priorities

He elaborated further on key G20 priorities identified by South Africa. "South Africa has identified four key priority areas for the G20 Presidency this year. These are- strengthen disaster resilience and response, get sustainability for low income countries, mobilise finance for just energy transition, harness critical minerals for inclusive growth and sustainable development," he said.

"The three plenary sessions of the Leaders' summit, we have these three priority areas for discussion by the leaders on November 22 and 23," he added. (ANI)