South Africa's Deputy President Paul Mashatile met Telangana CM Revanth Reddy to deepen cooperation in pharmaceuticals, medical tourism, and skilled workforce development, aiming to boost trade and attract Indian investments for mutual benefit.

South Africa's Push for Affordable Medicine Mashatile, who is currently on a working visit in India, met Revanth Reddy in Hyderabad along with a high-level delegation to explore developments in pharma and ICT. During the meeting, the South African Deputy President emphasised South Africa's interest in having Indian pharmaceutical companies invest in the country, noting that access to affordable medicines is a primary focus under Pretoria's universal healthcare push."Chief Minister, universal access to healthcare is a priority for South Africa, and access to affordable medicines is a primary area of focus. The manufacture of affordable pharmaceuticals in the country is important to achieve this goal," Mashatile said.He added that establishing pharma firms in South Africa also provides "a platform from which Indian companies can enjoy preferential market access into the rest of Africa through the African Continental Free Trade Area." Telangana Highlights Investment Opportunities Both sides agreed to cooperate in education, medical tourism and investments, with an aim to strengthen educational exchanges and attract investments for mutual benefit, according to a release from the Chief Minister's Office.Reddy highlighted Hyderabad's ecosystem in IT, pharma, defence and aerospace, calling it a leading destination for Global Capability Centers of Fortune 500 companies and also showcased the city's world-class medical facilities, which attract patients from the Middle East and other regions for cost-effective treatment."The government is working on further strengthening Hyderabad's position as a global hub for skilled workforce and medical tourism," the Chief Minister said.He also invited the South African delegation of industrialists and entrepreneurs to the Telangana Rising Global Summit 2026 to be held in December.Mashatile said he would be "honoured to attend along with a delegation."Reddy also briefed the delegation on plans for Bharat Future City, a net-zero, global-standard greenfield project spread over 30,000 acres near Hyderabad's international airport.Telangana's IT & Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu invited South African industrialists to explore opportunities for mutual cooperation, while Telangana Health Minister C Damodar Raja Narsimha noted that Hyderabad is globally known for bulk drug and vaccine production. High-Level Delegation Mashatile was accompanied by South Africa's Minister of Health, Aaron Motsoaledi, Minister of Small Business Development Stella Ndabeni, Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Thandi Moraka, Deputy Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation Nomalungelo Gina, and Deputy Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies Mondli Gungubele."South Africa and India share a long history of experiences and cultural ties," Mashatile said, adding that the African Continental Free Trade Area paves the way for establishing pharmaceutical companies in South Africa.(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) Deputy President of South Africa Paul Mashatile, meeting Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Wednesday, set the stage for deeper cooperation in pharmaceuticals, medical tourism, and skilled workforce development between India and South Africa, with both sides eyeing stronger trade and investment links.Mashatile, who is currently on a working visit in India, met Revanth Reddy in Hyderabad along with a high-level delegation to explore developments in pharma and ICT. During the meeting, the South African Deputy President emphasised South Africa's interest in having Indian pharmaceutical companies invest in the country, noting that access to affordable medicines is a primary focus under Pretoria's universal healthcare push."Chief Minister, universal access to healthcare is a priority for South Africa, and access to affordable medicines is a primary area of focus. The manufacture of affordable pharmaceuticals in the country is important to achieve this goal," Mashatile said.He added that establishing pharma firms in South Africa also provides "a platform from which Indian companies can enjoy preferential market access into the rest of Africa through the African Continental Free Trade Area."Both sides agreed to cooperate in education, medical tourism and investments, with an aim to strengthen educational exchanges and attract investments for mutual benefit, according to a release from the Chief Minister's Office.Reddy highlighted Hyderabad's ecosystem in IT, pharma, defence and aerospace, calling it a leading destination for Global Capability Centers of Fortune 500 companies and also showcased the city's world-class medical facilities, which attract patients from the Middle East and other regions for cost-effective treatment."The government is working on further strengthening Hyderabad's position as a global hub for skilled workforce and medical tourism," the Chief Minister said.He also invited the South African delegation of industrialists and entrepreneurs to the Telangana Rising Global Summit 2026 to be held in December.Mashatile said he would be "honoured to attend along with a delegation."Reddy also briefed the delegation on plans for Bharat Future City, a net-zero, global-standard greenfield project spread over 30,000 acres near Hyderabad's international airport.Telangana's IT & Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu invited South African industrialists to explore opportunities for mutual cooperation, while Telangana Health Minister C Damodar Raja Narsimha noted that Hyderabad is globally known for bulk drug and vaccine production.Mashatile was accompanied by South Africa's Minister of Health, Aaron Motsoaledi, Minister of Small Business Development Stella Ndabeni, Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Thandi Moraka, Deputy Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation Nomalungelo Gina, and Deputy Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies Mondli Gungubele."South Africa and India share a long history of experiences and cultural ties," Mashatile said, adding that the African Continental Free Trade Area paves the way for establishing pharmaceutical companies in South Africa. 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