India condemns violence by pro-Khalistan radicals at Hindu temple in Canada; 3 people arrested and charged

A day after a Hindu temple was attacked in Brampton, Canada, India condemned the violent acts committed by pro-Khalistan extremists amid ongoing tensions in diplomatic relations between the two countries.

On Sunday, during the Diwali celebrations, the Indian High Commission in Canada was collaborating with the Hindu Sabha Temple to provide essential services when supporters of the banned pro-Khalistan organisation, Sikh For Justice, protested against the presence of Indian officials at the event.

“We condemn the acts of violence perpetrated by extremists and separatists at the Hindu Sabha Temple in Brampton, Ontario, yesterday,” external affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a statement.

Jaiswal urged the Canadian government to ensure the protection of all places of worship from such attacks. He stated, “We call on the government of Canada to ensure that all places of worship are protected from such attacks. We also expect that those indulging in violence will be prosecuted."

A video that surfaced on social media platforms on Sunday shows individuals carrying Khalistani flags clashing with a rival group, including people holding Indian flags. Additionally, pro-Khalistani supporters were seen assaulting some congregants during the incident.

India remains “deeply concerned” about the safety and security of Indian nationals in Canada, Jaiswal said. Outreach by Indian consular officers to provide services to Indians and Canadian citizens “will not be deterred by intimidation, harassment and violence”, he added.

Canada police arrest 3 after attack on Hindu temple

Meanwhile, Peel Regional Police announced the arrest of three individuals in connection with the attack on the Hindu temple in Brampton, although they did not disclose their identities.

"Earlier today, Peel Regional Police were present at a demonstration held at a place of worship in Brampton. The event was subsequently relocated to two different locations within the city of Mississauga As a result of these demonstrations, three individuals have been arrested and criminally charged for their actions. Several acts of unlawfulness continue to be actively investigated by our 21 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau along with 12 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau," the statement read.

Meanwhile, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also condemned the attack, affirming that every Canadian has the right to practice their faith freely.

“The acts of violence at the Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton today are unacceptable. Every Canadian has the right to practice their faith freely and safely,” Trudeau wrote in a post on X.

Leader of Opposition in Canada Pierre Poilievre said, "Completely unacceptable to see violence targeting worshippers at the Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton today.”

“All Canadians should be free to practice their faith in peace. Conservatives condemn this violence unequivocally. I will unite our people and end the chaos,” he added.

It is important to note that relations between the two countries have deteriorated significantly following the Canadian government's accusation that India was involved in the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a prominent Khalistan activist and 45-year-old Canadian citizen, in Vancouver.

