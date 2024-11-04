Indians confront Canadian police for supporting Khalistanis during flag clash, chant Vande Mataram (WATCH)

Hours after pro-Khalistan supporters targeted a consular camp outside a Hindu temple in Brampton, a new video has emerged, further escalating tensions between India and Canada.

First Published Nov 4, 2024, 10:42 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 4, 2024, 11:57 AM IST

Hours after pro-Khalistan supporters targeted a consular camp outside a Hindu temple in Brampton, a new video has emerged, further escalating tensions between India and Canada. The viral footage, widely circulated on X (formerly Twitter), captures a confrontation between a group of Indians and Canadian police officers standing opposite individuals waving the Khalistani flag. In the video, several Indians are seen stepping on the Khalistani flag, as Canadian officers warn them against desecrating it, threatening arrest.

“They are supporting them,” an unseen member of the Indian group remarks, referring to the police's perceived support for those displaying the Khalistani flag. In response, the group begins chanting "Vande Mataram" as Canadian officers attempt to prevent them from damaging the flag.

Also read: 'Deeply disappointing to see...': India strongly condemns Khalistani attack on devotees outside Canada temple

"Two tier policing in Canada at its finest. You can burn the Canadian flag, you can stomp on an Israeli flag in front of a synagogue, you can rip up Indian Flags while screaming threats at people. But if you step on a Khalistani flag the cops will attack you. Trudeau’s Canada," wrote Daniel Bordman in a post on X along with the viral video.

The incident has further strained the already tense relationship between India and Canada. While New Delhi has repeatedly urged Ottawa to take stricter action against Khalistani extremists in Canada, Ottawa has instead accused India of targeting Khalistani individuals within its own borders, deepening the diplomatic standoff.

"If it keeps happening this way, you will definitely have a Khalistan carved out of Canada and I suspect Brampton will be its capital & Jagmeet will be its PM!" wrote a user on X in response to the viral video.

Another user added, "Nicely shown the hypocrisy of the whole government. Canadian themselves seems like loosing their own land to these extremist elements."

A third user remarked, "Under the Truedue regime, law enforcement agencies have morphed into a Gestapo-like force, relentlessly pursuing and persecuting Hindus in a manner reminiscent of the Nazi regime's hunt for Jews in Germany. Canada is turning into totalitarianism reminiscent of Nazi Germany."

"Canada has officially become a state sponsor of Terrorism. PM Justin Trudeau's Government is engaging in such foolishness in order to gain support from Khalistani extremists. The Canadian public will respond to this in the upcoming elections!" said a fourth user on X.

Here's a look at some of the reactions on X:

The viral video surfaced just hours after the violent incident in Brampton, which prompted the Indian High Commission in Ottawa to express deep disappointment, blaming "anti-India" elements for orchestrating the attack. This comes amid escalating diplomatic tensions between India and Canada, following Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's accusation that New Delhi was involved in the assassination of Khalistani activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar—an allegation India has firmly denied.

"As in previous years, the High Commission of India in Ottawa and Consulates General of India in Vancouver and Toronto have organized/plan consular camps during this period, for the benefit and ease of local life certificate beneficiaries (Canadian and Indian). On account of the prevailing security situation in Canada, the Canadian authorities had been requested well in advance to provide strong security measures for these events, which constitute routine consular work," the High Commission said in a statement shared on X.

Also read: India-Canada tensions escalate after Khalistanis attack devotees outside temple in Brampton (WATCH)

"We have seen violent disruption today (Nov 3) orchestrated by anti-India elements outside the consular camp.co-organized with the Hindu Sabha Mandir, Brampton, near Toronto. It is deeply disappointing to see such disruptions being allowed for routine consular work being organized by our Consulates with the fullest cooperation of local co-organizers. We also remain very concerned for the safety of applicants, including Indian nationals, on whose demand such events are organized in the first place," it added.

"Despite these efforts by anti India elements, our Consulate was able to issue more than 1000 life certificates to the Indian and Canadian applicants. There were also attempts to disrupt similar camps held in Vancouver and Surrey on Nov 2-3," the High Commission said.

"In case any camp is infeasible to be held due to such disruptions, alternative arrangements will be made to render those services, which may unfortunately inconvenience local users of these services," the High Commission added.

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau, who has been under fire for his pro-Khalistan stance, too responded to the attack on the Brampton temple, describing it as "unacceptable". "The acts of violence at the Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton today are unacceptable. Every Canadian has the right to practice their faith freely and safely. Thank you to the Peel Regional Police for swiftly responding to protect the community and investigate this incident," Trudeau said in a post on X.

