Ljubljana [Slovenia], May 27 (ANI): Slovenian Association for International Relations (SDMO) President Marjan Setinc, on Tuesday, called his meeting with India's all-party delegation, led by DMK MP Kanimozhi, "very important" and message of Members of Parliament is going down well in Slovenia.



In an interview with ANI, Setinc said that India and Slovenia have been discussing issues about Pakistan and ties between India and Pakistan. He stated that India will take up the question at the United Nations Security Council.



On his meeting with all-party delegation, he said, "Of course this was a very important meeting for us. Delegation from India is a very powerful delegation transmitting the message which is getting very well down in Slovenia and wider, of course. Nobody is supportive of terrorism. But, of course, we have been discussing wider issues about Kashmir, Pakistan, relations between India and Pakistan. And of course, we very much worry that this situation doesn't escalate further. That's why we will be transmitting, not us, but our government, the message across the European Union as well as in we are members of the Security Council at the moment and this question will be definitely put forward by India in the United Nations."



Earlier in the day, the delegation led by Kanimozhi, includes SP MP Rajeev Rai, BJP MP Brijesh Chowta, RJD MP Prem Chand Gupta, AAP MP Ashok Kumar Mittal and former envoys Manjeev S Puri and Jawed Ashraf, met Marjan Setinc and other members of SDMO.



During the meeting, the MPs explained India's actions following the Pahalgam terrorist attack, Operation Sindoor and India's new approach of zero tolerance against terrorism and rejection of nuclear blackmail by Pakistan.



In a post on X, Indian Embassy in Slovenia stated, "'Sharing Bharat's stand with the world' The all-Party delegation led by Hon'ble MP Smt. @KanimozhiDMK held an engaging and productive interaction with President Mr. Marjan Setinc and senior members of the Slovenian Association for International Relations (SDMO)."



"The delegation explained India's actions after the dastardly terror attack at Pahalgam, Operation Sindoor and India's new approach of zero tolerance against terrorism and rejection of nuclear blackmail by Pakistan. The rich discussions with the senior foreign policy practitioners were helpful in building a better appreciation of India's principled stance and strengthening India-Slovenia cooperation in the fight against terror," it added.



The all-party delegation also held a meeting with National Council of Slovenia President Marko Lotric on Tuesday and conveyed India's resolute stance of zero-tolerance towards terrorism and the new normal after Operation Sindoor.



Indian Embassy in Slovenia said that the MPs, during the meeting, appreciated Slovenia's role as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council in promoting global peace and its unequivocal condemnation of terrorism that needs to be eradicated.



"Continuing their engagements during their second day in Slovenia, the all-Party delegation led by Hon'ble MP Smt. @KanimozhiDMK called on H.E. Marko Lotric, President of the National Council of Slovenia. The delegation conveyed India's resolute stance of zero tolerance towards terrorism and the new normal after Operation Sindoor. They appreciated Slovenia's role as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council in promoting global peace and its unequivocal condemnation of terrorism that needs to be eradicated," Indian Embassy in Slovenia posted on X.



The delegation is in Slovenia to brief Slovenian leaders on India's Operation Sindoor in response to the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22, in which 26 civilians were killed, and cross-border terrorism.



India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 in response to the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of 26 people and injured several others.



Indian Armed Forces targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), leading to the death of over 100 terrorists affiliated with terror outfits like the Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hizbul Mujahideen. The Indian Armed Forces responded effectively to subsequent Pakistani aggression and pounded its airbases. India and Pakistan agreed for cessation of hostilities on May 10. (ANI)