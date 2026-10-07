Six G7 members, along with Denmark and the Netherlands, issued a joint statement strongly disagreeing with US sanctions on the ICC. They reaffirmed unwavering support for the court's independence, while the US cited sovereignty concerns for its actions.

G7 Nations Express Strong Disagreement In a joint statement, the foreign ministers of Canada, Denmark, Germany, France, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom said, "We, the undersigned States Parties to the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court (ICC), reaffirm our continued and unwavering support for the independence, impartiality, and integrity of the ICC.""As committed supporters of the ICC we regret and strongly disagree with the announcement of sanctions to be imposed upon the Court by the United States," the statement added.The eight countries also acknowledged the court's efforts to prepare for the measures and reiterated their support for its continued functioning under the Rome Statute."We note with appreciation the work undertaken by the Court to prepare for such measures so that the Court can continue to fulfil its mandate under the Rome Statute and we underline our unwavering support in enabling the Court in doing so," the statement said.Warning of the potential consequences, the foreign ministers said the sanctions, if implemented, would significantly affect the Court, its staff and their families, who work to bring those accused of serious international crimes to justice and support victims."Nevertheless, if put into effect, these sanctions will have a significant impact on the Court's work, its dedicated staff and their families. They work every day to bring those accused of the most serious international crimes to justice and to support their victims," the statement read.The countries further said they remained united in their support for the ICC and committed to constructive and inclusive dialogue with countries that are not parties to the Rome Statute ahead of the Assembly of States Parties scheduled for December 2026."We will continue to work together to support the Court's vital work, uphold the rules-based international system, and advance accountability," it added. ICC Strongly Rejects US Sanctions The joint statement came after the ICC strongly rejected the US administration's decision to impose sanctions against the institution, describing the move as an attempt to disrupt its operations and intimidate those who work for or cooperate with the court.The US administration announced the sanctions under an executive order titled "Imposing Sanctions on the International Criminal Court", citing concerns over American sovereignty and what Washington described as a threat posed by the judicial institution.In its response, the ICC described the action as an unprecedented step targeting an independent judicial institution entrusted by 125 States Parties with investigating and prosecuting genocide, crimes against humanity, war crimes and the crime of aggression."Today, the United States has imposed sanctions on the International Criminal Court as an institution. This unprecedented step follows a series of designations against thirteen independent Judges and prosecutors who serve the cause of justice," the court said.The ICC said the measures sought to obstruct justice and prevent it from carrying out its responsibilities under international law."It is an attempt to obstruct the course of justice and to prevent the Court from doing what it was created to do. It is an assault on the rule of law and on the very foundations of the international legal order which strikes at the simple principle that no one stands above the law," the statement added.The court further said the designation was aimed at disrupting its functioning and intimidating individuals associated with its work.ICC President Tomoko Akane asserted that the institution would continue to discharge its mandate independently and impartially, based on law and evidence."The Court will continue to fully discharge its mandate, with independence and impartiality, acting only on the basis of the law and the evidence, for the sake of the countless victims of grave crimes," Akane said.The ICC also urged the countries that established the institution to support its continued functioning, stressing that the responsibility to uphold international justice extended beyond the court itself."Yet the Court cannot stand alone. Its fate now rests also in the hands of the States that created it," the court said, adding that the Rome Statute represented a collective commitment to ensuring that the most serious international crimes do not go unpunished. US Cites Sovereignty Concerns for Sanctions The development followed the US Department of State's announcement of additional sanctions against the ICC. Washington said the measures were intended to defend American sovereignty and protect US citizens from what the administration described as a threat posed by the court.US Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed the decision in a post on X, saying the move should encourage American allies within the court to work towards addressing Washington's concerns. Sanctions Block ICC Property and Transactions Under the sanctions, and subject to applicable licences and exceptions, property and interests in property belonging to the ICC that are located in the United States or held by US persons are blocked and must be reported to the US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC).The measures also prohibit transactions by US persons, or transactions within or transiting the United States, involving property or interests of designated or otherwise blocked persons, unless exempted or authorised under applicable licences.The US Treasury Department simultaneously issued general licences authorising certain transactions involving the ICC, including activities necessary to maintain its operations for 180 days, specified information technology services, activities related to the court's pension plan and activities involving ICC detainees. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) Six members of the Group of Seven (G7) on Friday (local time) expressed strong disagreement with the United States' decision to impose sanctions on the International Criminal Court (ICC), reaffirming their "continued and unwavering support" for the court's independence, impartiality and integrity.In a joint statement, the foreign ministers of Canada, Denmark, Germany, France, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom said, "We, the undersigned States Parties to the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court (ICC), reaffirm our continued and unwavering support for the independence, impartiality, and integrity of the ICC.""As committed supporters of the ICC we regret and strongly disagree with the announcement of sanctions to be imposed upon the Court by the United States," the statement added.The eight countries also acknowledged the court's efforts to prepare for the measures and reiterated their support for its continued functioning under the Rome Statute."We note with appreciation the work undertaken by the Court to prepare for such measures so that the Court can continue to fulfil its mandate under the Rome Statute and we underline our unwavering support in enabling the Court in doing so," the statement said.Warning of the potential consequences, the foreign ministers said the sanctions, if implemented, would significantly affect the Court, its staff and their families, who work to bring those accused of serious international crimes to justice and support victims."Nevertheless, if put into effect, these sanctions will have a significant impact on the Court's work, its dedicated staff and their families. They work every day to bring those accused of the most serious international crimes to justice and to support their victims," the statement read.The countries further said they remained united in their support for the ICC and committed to constructive and inclusive dialogue with countries that are not parties to the Rome Statute ahead of the Assembly of States Parties scheduled for December 2026."We will continue to work together to support the Court's vital work, uphold the rules-based international system, and advance accountability," it added.The joint statement came after the ICC strongly rejected the US administration's decision to impose sanctions against the institution, describing the move as an attempt to disrupt its operations and intimidate those who work for or cooperate with the court.The US administration announced the sanctions under an executive order titled "Imposing Sanctions on the International Criminal Court", citing concerns over American sovereignty and what Washington described as a threat posed by the judicial institution.In its response, the ICC described the action as an unprecedented step targeting an independent judicial institution entrusted by 125 States Parties with investigating and prosecuting genocide, crimes against humanity, war crimes and the crime of aggression."Today, the United States has imposed sanctions on the International Criminal Court as an institution. This unprecedented step follows a series of designations against thirteen independent Judges and prosecutors who serve the cause of justice," the court said.The ICC said the measures sought to obstruct justice and prevent it from carrying out its responsibilities under international law."It is an attempt to obstruct the course of justice and to prevent the Court from doing what it was created to do. It is an assault on the rule of law and on the very foundations of the international legal order which strikes at the simple principle that no one stands above the law," the statement added.The court further said the designation was aimed at disrupting its functioning and intimidating individuals associated with its work.ICC President Tomoko Akane asserted that the institution would continue to discharge its mandate independently and impartially, based on law and evidence."The Court will continue to fully discharge its mandate, with independence and impartiality, acting only on the basis of the law and the evidence, for the sake of the countless victims of grave crimes," Akane said.The ICC also urged the countries that established the institution to support its continued functioning, stressing that the responsibility to uphold international justice extended beyond the court itself."Yet the Court cannot stand alone. Its fate now rests also in the hands of the States that created it," the court said, adding that the Rome Statute represented a collective commitment to ensuring that the most serious international crimes do not go unpunished.The development followed the US Department of State's announcement of additional sanctions against the ICC. Washington said the measures were intended to defend American sovereignty and protect US citizens from what the administration described as a threat posed by the court.US Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed the decision in a post on X, saying the move should encourage American allies within the court to work towards addressing Washington's concerns.Under the sanctions, and subject to applicable licences and exceptions, property and interests in property belonging to the ICC that are located in the United States or held by US persons are blocked and must be reported to the US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC).The measures also prohibit transactions by US persons, or transactions within or transiting the United States, involving property or interests of designated or otherwise blocked persons, unless exempted or authorised under applicable licences.The US Treasury Department simultaneously issued general licences authorising certain transactions involving the ICC, including activities necessary to maintain its operations for 180 days, specified information technology services, activities related to the court's pension plan and activities involving ICC detainees. (ANI)