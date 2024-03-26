Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    6 Chinese engineers killed in suicide attack in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa's Shangla district; WATCH viral videos

    At least six Chinese engineers were killed in a suicide attack in the Bisham tehsil of Shangla district of Pakistan's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Tuesday. 

    Six Chinese engineers killed in suicide attack in Khyper Pakhtunkhwa's Shangla district (WATCH) snt
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 26, 2024, 3:56 PM IST

    At least six Chinese engineers were killed in a suicide attack in the Bisham tehsil of Shangla district of Pakistan's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Tuesday. Malakand Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of police Muhammad Ali told Pakistani media that the attackers crashed their vehicle full of explosives into the car in which the Chinese nationals were travelling. The Chinese were working on the Dasu hydropower project.

    He further said that many people were feared injured in the attack also. "The attack appears to be a suicide, but an investigation is underway," the police officer said, adding that the passenger vehicle was going from Islamabad to Kohistan.

    The officer asserted that the attackers forcibly collided an explosives-laden vehicle into the passenger car, causing it to veer off the road and plunge into a nearby ditch.

    "The area has been cordoned off, and the Bomb Disposal Squad has reached the spot," he added.

    No group has so far claimed responsibility for the attack.

    Bisham Station House Officer (SHO) Bakht Zahir also said that the incident was a “suicide blast” and the authorities concerned were collecting the evidence. Security arrangements were tightened at the spot and the bodies were being shifted to a hospital.

    "We will investigate from where and how the vehicle of a suicide bomber came and how it happened,” the SHO said.

    Shangla is situated near Kohistan, where a terrorist attack in 2021 resulted in the deaths of 13 individuals, including nine Chinese nationals. Pakistan hosts thousands of Chinese personnel engaged in various projects under the USD 60 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

    Last Updated Mar 26, 2024, 4:08 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    ByteDance pays influencers to promote Instagram like app in US ahead of potential TikTok ban avv

    ByteDance pays influencers to promote Instagram like app in US ahead of potential TikTok ban

    Fact Check: Viral video claiming Pakistani forces killed 4 Baloch terrorists to foil naval base attack FAKE! snt

    Fact Check: Viral video claiming Pakistani forces killed 4 Baloch terrorists to foil naval base attack FAKE!

    Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse: 'Mass casualties' feared as new video shows dramatic explosion (WATCH) snt

    Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse: 'Mass casualties' feared as new video shows dramatic explosion (WATCH)

    Amid Gaza war, Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh visits Tehran for meeting with Iranian officials snt

    Amid Gaza war, Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh visits Tehran for meeting with Iranian officials

    Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore collapses after large boat collision; dramatic videos go viral (WATCH) snt

    Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore collapses after large boat collision; dramatic videos go viral (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: 854 illegal posters, banners removed in Wayanad rkn

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: 854 illegal posters, banners removed in Wayanad

    cricket Harpreet Brar's bowling masterclass: Insights into strategy against RCB's Kohli and Maxwell osf

    Harpreet Brar's bowling masterclass: Insights into strategy against RCB's Kohli and Maxwell

    ByteDance pays influencers to promote Instagram like app in US ahead of potential TikTok ban avv

    ByteDance pays influencers to promote Instagram like app in US ahead of potential TikTok ban

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: CM Sukhu calls Kangana Ranaut 'daughter of Himachal', cites family's Congress ties AJR

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: CM Sukhu calls Kangana Ranaut 'daughter of Himachal', cites family's Congress ties

    Can I use fenugreek on my hair everyday? rkn

    Can I use fenugreek on my hair everyday?

    Recent Videos

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents scrutinised for defying BWSSB orders with pool parties, rain dance (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents under scrutiny for defying orders on Holi pool parties, rain dance (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Holi celebration: Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle

    Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Groundbreaking India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH) snt

    Groundbreaking! India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Delhi man stabs woman in Mukherjee Nagar for 'making fun of him'; video viral on social media (WATCH) AJR

    Delhi man stabs woman in Mukherjee Nagar for 'making fun of him'; video viral on social media (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH) snt

    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH)

    Video Icon