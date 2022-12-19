Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Should I step down?: Elon Musk asks Twitter users in his latest poll

    In his most recent poll, Elon Musk posed an important question to his followers. The tech billionaire has said that he will follow the poll's results. This comes amid many controversies surrounding the social media platforms since he took over as CEO in late October. 

    First Published Dec 19, 2022, 8:48 AM IST

    Twitter CEO Elon Musk has started a poll on the microblogging website asking his followers if he should quit his role at the company. In one of his latest tweets, Musk asked, "Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll," the Tesla CEO tweeted early Monday. 

     

    According to the poll result, most poll participants want the billionaire to resign. The poll received 5.17 million votes in the first two hours and will remain open for another ten hours. 

    In his other tweet, he said, "Going forward, there will be a vote for major policy changes. My apologies, Won't happen again."

     

    The recent poll came after Twitter announced on Sunday that accounts to promote other accounts on other social media platforms, such as Facebook, Instagram, and Mastodon, would be banned.

    Elon Musk recently restored suspended journalist accounts based on poll results after receiving backlash for Twitter's decision. Several journalists who had recently written about Musk's decision to ban an account that tracked his private jet found their accounts locked.

    After acquiring, Musk has made significant changes in Twitter's majority stake. He began by dismissing the company's top management and then laid off half of its employees. Musk also claimed to have relaxed the platform's content moderation rules, but opinion is divided. 

    Following the same, many Twitter user want Musk to quit. He further tweeted, "As the saying goes, be careful what you wish, as you might get it." 

    After the poll, many speculated that Elon Musk has already picked the new CEO and will continue to be the board chairperson; Musk said there was no successor as no one wanted the job. 

    "Nobody wants the job of keeping Twitter alive. There will be no successor." Whether Twitter has been actively looking for someone to fill the position is still being determined.

