    Shockwaves as former Netanyahu Chief of Staff Ari Harow found guilty in corruption case, Is Bibi next?

    Benjamin Netanyahu's corruption case is likely to pick momentum after the conviction of Ari Harow. The former chief of staff to Netanyahu's office in his plea deal agreed to provide key information regarding the infamous corruption cases surrounding Bibi.

    Shockwaves as former Netanyahu Chief of Staff Ari Harow found guilty in corruption case, Is Bibi next? Avv
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 1, 2024, 5:45 PM IST

    A high-profile corruption case involving Benjamin Netanyahu’s former Chief of Staff has created more problems for the current Prime Minister. Ari Harow was found guilty on Wednesday and has been convicted by a Tel Aviv court showcasing the Judiciary’s firmness on corruption cases.

    Ari Harow who served as the Chief of Staff in Benjamin Netanyahu’s office was convicted on grounds of breach of trust and fraud. The 51-year-old falsified the sale of his private company when entering public service in 2014. Before taking the role in Netanyahu's office, as part of the conflict of interest clause, Ari Harow had to sell his private company.

    The former Chief of Staff agreed to the sale of his political consultancy firm called 3H Global to avoid a conflict of interest. But the sale turned out to be false. Not only did Ari Harow keep his company in his influential gambit but also used it paving personal benefit. In the case conflict of interest, he also revealed that he helped set up a meeting between the Israel PM and the President of Madagascar through his firm.

    The grave charges surfaced as Ari Harow left the public office. He was found guilty by the Tel Aviv court after accepting the charges for a plea deal that would see him serve six months of community service and a fine of Israeli New Shekel 700,000 ($190,000).

    However, Benjamin Netanyahu could land in trouble as the plea deal accepted by Ari Harow also involves the sharing of information regarding corruption cases of Bibi. Ari Harow is likely to provide inside information on the cases. Netanyahu is accused of receiving illicit gifts from billionaire benefactors and also working towards weakening a rival newspaper.

    Last Updated Feb 1, 2024, 5:45 PM IST
