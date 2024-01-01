Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Shocking videos show magnitude of Japan earthquake, tsunami (WATCH)

    The earthquake's epicenter in the Noto region, with a shallow depth, led to intermittent aftershocks. Coastal areas in multiple prefectures received tsunami warnings. The quake resulted in a large-scale fire in Wajima, Ishikawa, and numerous collapsed houses, leaving 32,500 homes without power

    First Published Jan 1, 2024, 5:25 PM IST

    Social media is abuzz with videos of the Japanese earthquake and signs of tsunami in the aftermath of the tremors. A powerful earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.6 jolted a wide area along the Sea of Japan coast on Monday, casting a shadow over New Year celebrations. The quake caused significant disruptions, leading to a large tsunami warning for the central prefecture of Ishikawa.

    The Japan Meteorological Agency reported that the earthquake was felt as far as Aomori Prefecture in northeastern Japan to the Kyushu southwestern region, registering a maximum intensity of 7 on the Japanese seismic scale in the Noto Peninsula of Ishikawa. Buildings in central Tokyo also experienced tremors. Wajima Port in the affected region recorded a 1.2-meter tsunami.

    Prime Minister Fumio Kishida swiftly issued an urgent call for residents in regions under tsunami warnings to "evacuate immediately" to ensure their safety.

    The epicentre of the earthquake was identified in the Noto region, with a notably shallow depth, as reported by the weather agency. Intermittent aftershocks continued in the area, with the agency cautioning that regions seriously affected this time could experience further earthquakes with a seismic intensity of around 7 over the next week, especially in the coming days.

    The coastal areas of Yamagata, Niigata, Toyama, Fukui, and Hyogo prefectures also received tsunami warnings in the aftermath of the seismic activity.

    As a consequence of the earthquake, a large-scale fire erupted in Wajima, Ishikawa, according to local authorities and fire departments. Numerous houses collapsed in various parts of Ishikawa, resulting in approximately 32,500 homes in the prefecture losing power.

    This earthquake marks a significant event, with its intensity and impact reverberating across a wide geographical span, prompting urgent responses from authorities and a heightened state of vigilance in the affected regions.\

    Last Updated Jan 1, 2024, 5:26 PM IST
