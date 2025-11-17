Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her associates were on Monday (November 17) sentenced to death by the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT-BD).

Following this decision, Dhaka is under a complete security lockdown. The army, police, and paramilitary forces are deployed throughout the city. The Chief Justice of the ICT stated that Sheikh Hasina, having full control over her Home Minister and Police Chief, took no steps to prevent the violence. This raises the question: where is Sheikh Hasina now, and what are her options to escape...

Where is Sheikh Hasina?

Sheikh Hasina and former Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan are now residing in India. Meanwhile, the third accused, former IGP Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, has become a government witness. Sheikh Hasina and Asaduzzaman Khan are fugitives, so despite the ICT-BD's verdict, they could not be immediately arrested.

What is ICT-BD?

ICT-BD, or the International Crimes Tribunal of Bangladesh, is a special court that specifically hears cases of serious crimes. It was established under the International Crimes Act of 1973. This court hears cases that do not fall under the jurisdiction of regular courts.

Although 'International' is in its name, it does not include international judges; only Bangladeshi judges preside over the cases. The main purpose of the ICT-BD is to try cases related to war crimes, crimes against humanity, genocide, and mass atrocities from the 1971 war. This means if a case falls into the category of crimes against humanity, only the ICT-BD can handle it.

What are the charges against Sheikh Hasina?

Inciting violence and ordering the killing of protesters

Failure to prevent crimes through the former Home Minister and Police Chief

Arresting and torturing student protesters

Ordering extrajudicial killings and firing

Lethal use of military and police forces

What are Sheikh Hasina's options to escape the death penalty?

Currently, Sheikh Hasina has very few options left. The former PM can appeal against the ICT-BD's decision in the Supreme Court of Bangladesh (Appellate Division). If Sheikh Hasina seeks refuge with international courts or human rights organizations, it could take a long time to see results. Due to her residence in India, immediate arrest is not possible, but the situation is being closely monitored by the Bangladesh government and international observers.