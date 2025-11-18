Sheikh Hasina’s death verdict is politically driven and shaped by extremist influence, warns ex-envoy Riva Ganguly Das, raising concerns over Bangladesh’s instability, minority attacks, and strained India ties.

On November 17, 2025, Bangladesh was thrust into deeper political turmoil when a Dhaka court sentenced former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to death for crimes against humanity. The ruling—delivered in a charged courtroom and televised nationwide—found her guilty of incitement, order to kill, and inaction during last year’s student-led protests that culminated in her ouster.

Hasina, now in hiding in India, called the verdict “biased and politically motivated.” And she is not alone.

Speaking exclusively to Asianet Newsable’s Heena Sharma, former Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Riva Ganguly Das dissected the ruling, the extremist forces shaping Bangladesh’s interim government, and the implications this verdict will have for India, the region, and the West.

“Reason to Call It Politically Motivated”

When asked whether she believed the trial lacked legal soundness, Riva Ganguly Das was unequivocal.

“Given the speed at which the decision was arrived at, the fact that Sheikh Hasina did not get a lawyer of her choice, the verdict was declared in absentia and the general political atmosphere in the country… there is definitely reason to call it politically motivated.”

She also pointed to the violence that unfolded in Dhaka soon after the verdict—an eruption that included attempts to vandalize the historic Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi 32:

“We’ve seen the aftermath… wanting to flatten out her... Sheikh Mujib's house… the museum in honor of the Father of the Nation. So, clearly there is a lot of politics which is going on.”

For Das, the verdict is inseparable from the political forces currently steering the country.

Jamaat’s Return to Power: “Extremist Elements Are Running the Government”

The interim government led by Muhammad Yunus has long been accused of harbouring anti-India elements and shielding extremist factions. Das confirmed what many analysts have suggested: that groups once suppressed under Hasina have now reclaimed influence.

“It is absolutely true that the Jamaati elements, the extremist elements are running the government… They've used 15 years to strengthen themselves to come back as a massive force.”

She traced the roots of the current moment to the Islamist groups who opposed Bangladesh’s liberation in 1971:

“The role of the Jamaat-e-Islami, the Al-Badr, and the Rajakar is well recorded."

And she noted with irony that the very tribunal Hasina created to prosecute 1971 war criminals has now been reshaped to try her:

“There was an irony… to change the rules… and then try Hasina under the same rubric.”

With Jamaat and other radical groups consolidating power, she warned that the verdict is as political as it is symbolic.

Is Bangladesh Repeating 1975? “I Don’t Think the Situation Is the Same”

On comparisons with the assassination of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in 1975, Das emphasized that Bangladesh today is stronger, more stable, and more self-assured.

“Today, it’s a much stronger country… Bangladesh has seen several decades of extremely good economic growth… Women are empowered… They have a strong Bangladeshi identity.”

This socio-economic transformation, she argued, makes a 1975-style collapse unlikely. “To bring about that kind of mayhem today, I think is very difficult. I think there are enough all kinds of voices in Bangladesh and the country really needs to move towards a democratic process now,” she added.

Awami League: “You Can’t Write Them Off. Not Yet.”

Even with Awami League cadres fleeing the country or forced into hiding, Das stressed that the ruling has not erased Hasina’s support base.

“Sheikh Hasina has a lot of support… Awami League certainly has a strong support. It’s a grassroots party… even at the village level.”

But the interim government’s stance may make the upcoming 2026 elections deeply compromised.

“Today, of course, Awami Leaguers are on the run. Many have left the country and those who are there, the government has banned their activities. So, they are in a difficult position. But it's a massive grassroot level party with enormous amount of support. So you can't write them off. Not yet," Das added.

“Inclusivity Is Already in Doubt”: The Crisis of the 2026 Elections

Das flagged the Yunus administration’s decision to block Awami League from election participation:

“Awami League will not be allowed to participate in the elections… that raises a lot of questions about the fairness of the election.”

She warned that the rationale used to topple Hasina—claiming her elections were not free—was now being weaponized by the very forces that replaced her.

“That’s exactly what this government is trying to do… create an atmosphere where all political parties cannot participate.”

She also cautioned about the sudden elevation of the National Citizens Party (NCP):

“They are known as king's party… and enjoy support completely disproportionate to their strength and to their standing. So a lot of work has to be done to make this election credible."

For Das, restoring electoral credibility is now Bangladesh’s biggest challenge. “Election has to be done for bringing about some stability in that country,” she declared.

India and the Extradition Question

Hours after the verdict, Dhaka urged New Delhi to extradite Hasina—a request India has yet to respond to formally.

Das noted: “This decision was a foregone conclusion… I don’t think it came as a surprise to the Government of India.”

“The MEA has already issued a measured sort of a statement. So I think it really doesn't change anything on the ground as far as India is concerned.”

The verdict, she argued, puts Western nations—staunch opponents of the death penalty—in a difficult position should Hasina seek asylum elsewhere.

“The Western countries… will have to take a different position… because they have very strong anti-death penalty laws.”

“Bangladesh Seems to Be Slipping Under the Control of Mobs”

Discussing India–Bangladesh ties, Das expressed deep concern about attacks on minorities and the breakdown of law and order.

“Minorities have been attacked… Bangladesh seems to be slipping under the control of mobs… the law and order situation is very bad, and all of this should worry India a lot.”

Since Hasina’s ouster, she acknowledged a clear deterioration:

“Our relations have deteriorated over… since August 5. There is no doubt about that. But India maintains technical level relations with Bangladesh."

However, she also highlighted ongoing engagement:

“You can’t change your neighbours… this is far too important a relationship. So time will tell how this will work out. But, definitely there's a need to bring some normalcy in the relationship."

A Country at Crossroads — and the Region Watching Closely

The ICT verdict is more than a legal outcome—it is a political earthquake. It has emboldened extremist forces, destabilized internal security, strained India–Bangladesh relations, and put global powers in an ethical bind.

Riva Ganguly Das’s assessment cuts through the haze: Bangladesh is undergoing one of the most volatile transitions in its modern history, and the path ahead—toward elections, democracy, and stability—remains uncertain.

But for now, one thing is clear: the verdict has changed everything.