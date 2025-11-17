A bus carrying Indian Umrah pilgrims crashed with a diesel tanker near Madinah, Saudi Arabia, early Monday, resulting in a massive fire. At least 42 people are feared dead, with many victims believed to be women and children from Hyderabad.

A spiritual journey turned into a nightmare early Monday when a bus carrying Indian Umrah pilgrims from Mecca to Madinah collided with a diesel tanker. The crash, followed by a massive fire, has left at least 42 people feared dead. Initial reports indicate that many passengers on the bus were women and children from Hyderabad. Unofficial information suggests 11 women and 10 children may be among the dead, though officials are still verifying exact numbers.

Crash Occurred in the Early Morning Hours

The accident took place around 1:30 am IST near Muhras/Mufrihat, approximately 160 km from Madinah. Many passengers were reportedly asleep, leaving them little time to escape when the bus burst into flames after the collision.

Bus Burned Completely, Identification Difficult

Rescue teams described the scene as devastating. The bus was completely gutted, making identification of victims extremely challenging. One person is believed to have survived, but their condition is not known yet.

Saudi and Indian Agencies at the Scene

Saudi Civil Defense and police rushed to the site soon after the accident. Indian officials and Umrah agency representatives have also reached the spot to assist in recovery and coordinate information for families back home.

Hyderabad Families Waiting in Agony

In Hyderabad, relatives of the pilgrims are anxiously waiting for updates, reaching out to travel operators and authorities as they pray for some hopeful news. For many families, the journey that began as a sacred pilgrimage has turned into heartbreaking uncertainty.