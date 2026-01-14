Sergio Gor presented his credentials to President Droupadi Murmu, officially becoming the 27th US Ambassador to India. He vowed to take the US-India partnership to the next level and advance priorities in defense, trade, and technology.

United States Ambassador to India Sergio Gor presented his credentials to President Droupadi Murmu during an official ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Wednesday. At the ceremony, Ambassador Gor formally became the 27th United States Ambassador to India.

Ambassador Gor said, "It is an honour to present my credentials to President Murmu and to serve in India at a time of such promise and opportunity in the U.S.-India relationship. I look forward to working closely with the Government of India and the Indian people to advance our shared priorities in defense, trade, technology, and critical minerals, and to further strengthen the partnership between our two great democracies."

Prior to assuming his duties in New Delhi, Ambassador Gor was Assistant to the President and Director of Presidential Personnel in the White House.

In a post on X, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said, "President Droupadi Murmu received credentials from Mr Chandradath Singh, High Commissioner of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; Dr Robert Zischg, Ambassador of the Republic of Austria; and Mr Sergio Gor, Ambassador of the United States of America, at Rashtrapati Bhavan."

Remarks on Trump-Modi Friendship

Gor's presentation of credentials came days after he took charge in New Delhi. On Monday, he took the oath as the new US Ambassador at the US Embassy in the national capital.

Addressing the gathering at the Embassy, Gor said he attests to Trump's friendship with PM Modi as "real" and said that real friends can resolve their differences. "I have travelled all over the world with President Trump, and I can attest that his friendship with Prime Minister Modi is real. The United States and India are bound, not just by shared interests but by a relationship anchored at the highest levels. Real friends can disagree but always resolve their differences in the end," he said.

"It is great to be here as the United States' Ambassador. I come to this remarkable nation with profound respect and a clear mission: to take the partnership between our two nations to the next level. This is the intersection between the world's oldest democracy and the world's largest democracy. During my last dinner with him, President Trump recounted his last visit to India and also his great friendship with the great Prime Minister of India. I hope the President will be visiting us soon, hopefully in the next year or two. President Trump has a habit of calling at 2 in the morning, and with the time difference in New Delhi, it might work out pretty well," he added.

An Ambitious Agenda and Prominent Career

Gor emphasised the importance of the strategic relationship with India and said he intends to pursue an ambitious agenda.

Gor is a prominent American businessman and political operative who has worked in multiple government organisations in the field of communications. He served as a communication and research analyst for the Republican National Committee, Director of Outreach for Americans for Limited Government, Press Secretary for the Office of Representative Michele Bachmann, and Communications Director for Randy Forbes for Congress.

Gor graduated from The George Washington University and earned his Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science and International Affairs in 2008. (ANI)