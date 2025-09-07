Seoul says multiple South Koreans were detained in a US battery plant raid at the Hyundai-LG facility in Georgia. The South Korean government protested, urging Washington to protect its citizens’ rights and dispatched a diplomatic task force.

Seoul: Seoul said Friday that US immigration authorities detained a number of South Koreans during a major raid on a battery plant in Georgia, urging Washington not to infringe on its citizens' "legitimate rights".

On Thursday local time, US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE raided the "site of a (South Korean) company's battery plant in Georgia", ministry spokesperson Lee Jae-woong told reporters.

"Multiple Korean nationals were detained," he said.

The Atlanta office of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said on X it had detained around 450 "unlawful aliens" during an enforcement at the battery site, a joint venture between Hyundai and LG

Yonhap said more than 300 South Korean nationals were detained at the plant, citing a diplomatic source.

Lee said that for South Korea "the economic activities of our investors and the legitimate rights and interests of our nationals must not be unjustly infringed in the course of U.S. law enforcement".

Seoul said it had sent diplomatic staff to the site and ordered them to establish a task force to address the situation.

It had also "conveyed our concern and regret" over the incident to the US Embassy in Seoul.

Hyundai Motor Group told AFP it had no comment on the raid.

LG Energy Solution told AFP it was "closely monitoring the situation and gathering all relevant details".

"Our top priority is always ensuring the safety and well-being of our employees and partners. We will fully cooperate with the relevant authorities," it added.

South Korea, Asia's fourth biggest economy, is a key automaker and electronics producer with multiple plants in the US.

In July, Seoul pledged $350 billion in US investment to ease President Donald Trump's tariff threats.

South Korean companies have invested billions of dollars into building factories in America in a bid to access the US market and avoid tariffs.

