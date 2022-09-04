'See you Monday': Rishi Sunak signs off UK PM campaign with an optimistic tweet

With results of the British PM race awaited on Monday, Rishi Sunak signed off his campaign 'Ready for Rishi' thanking his supporters over Twitter. Although the majority of the surveys and media reports have fell in favour of Foreign Secretary Liz Truss to replace Boris Johnson, Sunak cheered his supporters with a note of optimism.

As the first member of Parliament of Indian descent to run for British Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak made history on Saturday by concluding his Ready for Rishi campaign with a thank-you note to his team and supporters.

Even though the majority of UK media sources and polls of Conservative Party members who might vote in the leadership race to succeed Boris Johnson predict that Foreign Secretary Liz Truss would prevail when the results are announced on Monday, Sunak expressed confidence on Twitter.

"The voting are now closed. Thank you to all of my coworkers, the campaign team, and of course all of the supporters who came out to meet me. See you Monday! "#Ready4Rishi," he tweeted.

Also Read | Liz Truss looks poised to win UK PM race; Here's everything you need to know about her

The 42-year-old British Indian former finance minister centred his campaign on bringing inflation under control, developing a 10-point strategy to address illegal immigration, battling crime to make UK streets safer, and reestablishing honesty and trust at the core of government.

The Conservative Campaign Headquarters (CCHQ) is currently tallying the votes cast online and by mail by an estimated 160,000 Conservative members. Sir Graham Brady, chair of the 1922 Committee of backbencher Tory MPs and election returning officer, will announce the winner on Monday at 12:30 p.m. local time. Around ten minutes before the announcement, Sunak and Truss will each learn who has secured the top position at 10 Downing Street.

According to the timeline that has been set in motion, the newly elected leader will give a brief acceptance speech at the Queen Elizabeth II Conference Centre, which is located in central London close to Downing Street, shortly after the results are announced. The winning candidate will spend the remainder of Monday polishing up speeches for his or her first address as prime minister and Cabinet seats.

Also Read | Will Rishi Sunak serve in government run by Liz Truss? Here's what he said

Tuesday will start with the outgoing prime minister, Boris Johnson, giving a final farewell statement on the steps of his Downing Street office before being flown to Aberdeenshire, Scotland, for an audience with the queen to formally resign as the head of state. As the 96-year-old monarch lowers her travels with age, his successor, who will come in Scotland separately, will then be formally chosen Prime Minister by Queen Elizabeth II at her Balmoral Castle residence, marking the first time in history that the appointment is made outside of England.

The newly selected Prime Minister will return to Downing Street later on Tuesday afternoon to deliver his or her inaugural address before beginning the work of unveiling crucial Cabinet positions. The newly elected leader of the Conservative Party will take part in his or her first Prime Minister's Questions (PMQs) in the House of Commons on Wednesday at noon local time, sparring with the leader of the opposition, Sir Keir Starmer.

(With PTI Inputs)