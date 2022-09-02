Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Liz Truss looks poised to win UK PM race; Here's everything you need to know about her

    First Published Sep 2, 2022, 6:27 PM IST

    Going head-to-head in the race for Prime Minister are current Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and former Chancellor Rishi Sunak. Britain’s new Prime Minister will be announced in Westminster at 12.30pm on Monday, September 5, 2022. The winner of the vote should then become PM the next day on September 6.

    In the race to become the next prime minister of the United Kingdom, Liz Truss is pitted against her party’s Indian-origin leader Rishi Sunak. While Sunak has the support of Conservative Party MPs, as seen by numerous recent vote rounds, Truss has a strong following among the party's grassroots supporters. 

    46-year-old Truss comes from the north of England, which has historically been a bastion for the opposition Labour Party. The Oxford native formerly classified as a Social Democrat, a grouping that is supportive of centrist views.

    Elizabeth Truss studied philosophy, politics, and economics at Oxford University, where she reportedly developed a stronger affinity for Conservative ideas of a smaller role for the government and a bigger role for the private sector in the economy. She had held several positions in the private sector, including commercial manager for ten years in the energy and telecommunications industries.

    Also Read | Will Rishi Sunak serve in government run by Liz Truss? Here's what he said

    After several failed efforts to run for office in the 2000s, she finally succeeded in 2010 and was elected to the House of Commons. Truss had responsibility for the environment, food, and rural affairs after being appointed as the Parliamentary Under Secretary of State for Education and Childcare in 2012. She has made reference to this experience while running for office.
    The most prominent position she has held, as of September 2021, is that of Secretary of Foreign Affairs or Foreign Minister.

    Also Read | Liz Truss enjoys overwhelming support over Rishi Sunak, set to become UK PM

    As foreign secretary throughout the current conflict in Ukraine, Truss has frequently referred to sanctions against Russia and harshly criticised Russian President Vladimir Putin. Despite having cast a no vote in the 2016 referendum to leave the EU, she has also been in charge of negotiations with the EU on Brexit.

    Truss has said she is inspired by the UK’s former prime minister Margaret Thatcher, who was known for deeply following Conservative ideals in her policies and is a revered figure among conservatives.

    She has suggested immediate tax reductions, particularly in light of the increase in taxes that Sunak's role as Chancellor of the Exchequer caused. In a recent TV discussion, Sunak said that the hike was necessary to pay for the nation's public health system during COVID-19.

    In a campaign video, Truss emphasised her government experience and stated that she is "dedicated to key conservative ideas, low taxes, a strong grip on expenditure, and driving growth in the economy". She promised to start working right away to "ensure Putin loses in Ukraine" and to "capture the opportunity of Brexit." She listed the three main difficulties that Britain is currently experiencing as "economic, security, and ecology."

    Also Read | Watch: Rishi Sunak, wife Akshata Murthy perform ‘gau pooja’ in London, video goes viral

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Liz Truss enjoys overwhelming support over Rishi Sunak set to become UK PM gcw

    Liz Truss enjoys overwhelming support over Rishi Sunak, set to become UK PM

    Former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to return Sri Lankan on September 3: reports - adt

    Former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to return Sri Lankan on September 3: reports

    Poland to seek USD 1 3 trillion from Germany for Nazis World War II invasion occupation gcw

    Poland seeks USD 1.3 trillion from Germany for World War II invasion, occupation

    Russia calls ageing International Space Station too dangerous, unfit AJR

    Russia calls ageing International Space Station too dangerous, unfit

    Russian President Vladimir Putin not to attend Gorbachev's funeral, says Kremlin AJR

    Russian President Vladimir Putin not to attend Gorbachev's funeral, says Kremlin

    Recent Stories

    Asia Cup T20 2022: Big blow for India as Jadeja ruled out with knee injury; Axar Patel named replacement snt

    Asia Cup T20 2022: Big blow for India as injured Jadeja ruled out; Axar Patel named replacement

    Caught on camera AAP MLA Baljinder Kaur slapped by husband in Punjab clip goes viral gcw

    Caught on camera: AAP MLA Baljinder Kaur slapped by husband in Punjab, clip goes viral

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Delhi Pollution Control Committee issues new guidelines; know here - adt

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Delhi Pollution Control Committee issues new guidelines; know here

    Politics over Kalyan Chaubey's win: Congress claims Kiren Rijiju influenced outcome of AIFF president elections snt

    Politics over Kalyan Chaubey's win: Congress claims Kiren Rijiju influenced outcome of AIFF elections

    Rape accused Karnataka seer Shivamurthy Murugha sent to 4 day police custody gcw

    Rape-accused Karnataka seer Shivamurthy Murugha sent to 4-day police custody

    Recent Videos

    Indie Scoop: Featuring Zac, Zillionglare, Bruce C Stevenson and Tushar Vashisht

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Zac, Zillionglare, Bruce C Stevenson and Tushar Vashisht

    Video Icon
    Vikrant the legend is back

    Vikrant, the legend is back (WATCH VIDEO)

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top moments: Telugu Yoddhas, Gujarat Giants register wins in final group-stage games against Odisha Juggernauts, Rajasthan Warriors-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top moments: Telugu Yoddhas, Gujarat Giants register wins in final group-stage games

    Video Icon
    Gurugram shocker! Rescued from high-rise building's lift, man slaps and abuses rescuers

    Gurugram shocker! Rescued from high-rise building's lift, man slaps and abuses rescuers

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments and Highlights: Chennai Quick Guns into playoffs after beating Mumbai Khiladis, Telugu Yoddhas dominate Gujarat Giants-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments: Chennai Quick Guns into playoffs, Telugu Yoddhas dominate

    Video Icon