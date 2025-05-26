A domestic flight in Pakistan had a close shave with disaster after it was caught in a severe sandstorm while attempting to land in Lahore.

Scenes of panic ensued a private Pakistani plane after the Karachi-Lahore flight was hit by turbulence as it encountered a violent sandstorm on Saturday. Fly Jinnah's flight FL-842 was forced to abort landing and execute a go-around maneuver due to the severe turbulence and unstable landing conditions.

Footage of the incident that went viral on social media shows passengers praying, screaming in panic and clinging to their seats as the aircraft shook violently mid-air.

Recalling the moment, a passenger said, "The landing seemed routine at first. But as soon as the wheels touched the ground, a powerful sandstorm engulfed the plane. Within seconds, we were airborne again. The next 10 to 12 minutes were some of the scariest of my life. The plane was being thrown around violently, visibility was zero, and it felt like we were caught in a cyclone," Gulf News reported.

However, no injuries were reported in the Pakistan flight incident.

Severe weather conditions across Lahore and Islamabad on Saturday led to major flight disruptions. In Lahore, at least 22 flights were delayed, diverted, or forced to return, while Islamabad airport faced similar chaos due to heavy rain and hailstorms, resulting in multiple cancellations and delays.