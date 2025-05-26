Pakistan’s attempt to celebrate a military operation against India backfired when netizens exposed the image as a 2019 Chinese army drill, leading to widespread ridicule and raising fresh doubts over Islamabad’s defence propaganda.

In a fresh embarrassment for Pakistan, a photo meant to celebrate its so-called ‘Operation Bunyan al-Marsus’ against India has been exposed as a lifted image from a 2019 Chinese military drill.

The blunder has sparked ridicule online, with netizens calling out Pakistan’s leadership, particularly Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Army Chief General Asim Munir, for peddling yet another piece of fake military propaganda.

The controversy erupted after images surfaced from a high-profile dinner held in Islamabad, where General Munir presented Sharif with a framed picture claimed to represent Pakistan’s military might during the alleged operation against India.

The event, attended by top officials including President Asif Ali Zardari, Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, and Senate Chairman Yusuf Raza Gilani, was reportedly meant to honour the armed forces' “patriotic spirit and indomitable will.”

But social media users were quick to identify the image. It bore a striking resemblance to a publicly available photo of a Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) exercise from four years ago.

Comparisons posted on platform X showed the near-identical formation, terrain, and military gear—strongly indicating that the Pakistani version was either directly lifted or edited from the PLA’s original drill visuals.

The incident has triggered widespread mockery online, with many calling out Pakistan for repeatedly exaggerating or fabricating its military achievements. The lack of any official clarification from Islamabad has only intensified the criticism.

This episode comes on the heels of India’s successful execution of Operation Sindoor, which was launched in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people, including a foreign national. India’s precise and swift retaliation won international attention, while Pakistan has faced growing scrutiny for promoting misleading narratives.

The latest controversy only adds to Pakistan’s credibility crisis, especially regarding its claims about military engagements with India. The photo fiasco has once again cast doubt on Islamabad’s ability to present truthful accounts of sensitive defence matters.