Former Australian PM Scott Morrison highlights 'weaponised' supply chains and geopolitical threats, urging India and Australia to diversify. He also praised PM Modi's role in navigating the West Asia crisis and securing India's economic interests.

Highlighting the growing geopolitical threats in the Indo-Pacific region, former Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has strongly advocated for the diversification of energy supply chains, warning that the world has entered a phase where critical supply networks are increasingly being "weaponised." In an exclusive interview with ANI, the former Prime Minister addressed critical global issues, including the recent agreement between the United States and Iran to end their conflict, as well as the strategic role played by India under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership in navigating the West Asia crisis.

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Morrison on 'Weaponised' Supply Chains

When asked if there is an urgent need for countries like India and Australia to diversify their energy supply chains, Morrison was emphatic in his response, pointing towards regional assertiveness and security challenges. "Yes, this has been true for a long time. It's the same in terms of how China has sought to impose itself on the Indo-Pacific and threaten the region. And, of course, we need to diversify our supply chains because of those types of threats," the former Australian leader said.

Morrison underlined that the modern global economy faces unprecedented vulnerabilities due to the manipulation of commerce, requiring immediate and strategic state interventions. "The world has moved into a phase where supply chains are weaponised. And as a result, you need diversification and you need resilience of flows," Morrison stated.

He further elaborated that the concept of flow resilience extends far beyond traditional commodities to encompass modern digital, technological, and communication frameworks. "The resilience of flow just doesn't apply to oil, fuel, gas, and fertiliser, which were most impacted by the shutdown of the Strait of Hormuz, but also relates to data, submarine cables, space, and any number of other channels through which important flows occur, which support our economies. It all boils down to investments in resilience infrastructure," he explained.

India's Key Geopolitical Position

Pointing to the geopolitical map, Morrison emphasised the unparalleled geographic and strategic importance of South Asian nations in securing these vital global channels. "India and Sri Lanka, for that matter, sit at a very key point on the map in terms of playing a role in boosting resilience and security of supply," the former Prime Minister observed.

He praised India's unique economic and foreign policy posture, which he believes positions New Delhi perfectly to anchor the stabilisation of international trade networks. "India's independence, but its sort of open-market economy, pragmatic approach lends itself very well to being a key player in boosting the resilience of global supply chains," Morrison added.

Lauds PM Modi's Constructive Role

Lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's persistent advocacy for dialogue and diplomacy amid the intense West Asia conflict, the veteran Australian politician said the Indian leader deserves immense credit for his balanced handling of the crisis. "PM Modi has been very constructive and has played quite a positive role. The PM has had to manage real risk to India's own economic security and fuel supply," Morrison noted during the interview.

He highlighted that PM Modi successfully navigated massive domestic and international pressures simultaneously while maintaining a steady diplomatic course. "He had to manage serious issues domestically as well as stepping up and providing a constructive role internationally. The PM should receive a great deal of credit for it," Morrison said.

Welcomes US-Iran Breakthrough

Responding to the landmark breakthrough in which the United States and Iran successfully reached a deal to end their long-standing war, the former Prime Minister expressed relief but urged a measured approach to the unfolding situation. "I welcome it, and it is very positive. We need to be aware that this will take some time to work through," Morrison said. (ANI)