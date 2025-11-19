Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met US President Trump, calling the US a 'long-term partner' in tech. He announced new agreements in AI and advanced materials and expressed interest in joining the Abraham Accords with conditions.

Saudi-US Economic and Tech Partnership

During his bilateral talks with US President Donald Trump at the Oval Office in White House on Tuesday (local time), Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said that Saudi Arabia sees the US as a "long-term partner" in developing emerging technologies

Prince Mohammed bin Salman said that the Kingdom will announce increased investment opportunities during the visit, "with new agreements" in areas like technology, AI, and advanced materials. "Saudi-U.S. relations span nearly nine decades, and today marks an especially important moment as both countries look toward the future. Saudi Arabia believes in America's economic direction and the foundations being set for growth and global stability. During this visit, the Kingdom will announce increased investment opportunities, with new agreements in areas like technology, AI, advanced materials, and other sectors that will create significant economic benefits. Saudi Arabia sees the U.S. as a long-term partner in developing emerging technologies that will shape the coming decades and wants to be an active contributor to this future," the Crown Prince said.

$50 Billion Commitment for AI and Chips

"We are not creating a big opportunities to please America. It's a real opportunities. For example, we ask about the AI and the chips. Saudi Arabia have a huge demand of unique computing power, and we are going spend in the short term around USD 50 billion by consuming those semiconductors in Saudi Arabia," he said.

Stance on Regional Relations

On regional matters, the Crown Prince reiterated Saudi Arabia's commitment to fostering good relations across the Middle East and expressed interest in joining the Abraham Accords. However, he emphasised the importance of securing a "clear path" to a two-state solution with Israel. "We believe having a good relation with all the Middle Eastern countries is a good thing, and we want to be part of the Abraham Accord, but we want also to be sure that we secure a clear path of two state solution. And today we have a healthy discussion with Mr. President that we're going to work on that to be sure that we can prepare the right situation as soon as possible to have that," bin Salman said.

This marks Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's first visit to Washington since the 2018 killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. (ANI)