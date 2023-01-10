Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Saudi Arabia lifts restrictions for Hajji pilgrims this year; check details

    The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has said that priority registration this year will be granted to people who have never made the journey. The country has lifted the age limit for pilgrims. 

    First Published Jan 10, 2023, 12:04 PM IST

    Saudi Arabia will not impose any restrictions, including age limits, on Hajj pilgrims in 2023, the Hajji ministry said. Minister of Hajj and Umrah,  Tawfiq Al-Rabiah, on Monday, announced that there would be no limit on the number of pilgrims allowed this year. Recently the country has lifted the age limit for pilgrims. 

    During the opening of the Hajj Expo 2023, Ministry officials took to Twitter and wrote, "The number of Hajj pilgrims in 1444H will return to what it was before the Coronavirus pandemic, with no age limitations."

     

    According to the local media, the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has said that priority registration this year will be granted to people who have never made the journey. The pilgrimage is one of Islam's five pillars, and all Muslims who have the means should visit at least once.

    In 2019, nearly 2.5 million individuals made the journey; the numbers have been significantly lower in the previous two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Saudi Arabia restricted access to around one million international pilgrims between 18 and 65 in 2022. The pilgrims have to be fully vaccinated and not have any chronic illnesses.

    Following the information on India's official Hajj pilgrimage website, as of 2022, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia would accept Covishield (AstraZeneca), Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccinations. 

    Applicants must have a valid national or resident ID until the middle of July and proof of COVID-19 and seasonal influenza vaccine. They must also receive a vaccination certificate for the ACYW triple meningitis vaccine at least ten days before visiting the holy places.

    Individuals who intend to undertake the pilgrimage must fill out an online Hajj application form and pay the appropriate registration cost. Within a few weeks, selected pilgrims will be notified by text messages and updates on the government website.

