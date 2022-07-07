Gauahar Khan to Sana Khan to Ali Fazal: Indian celebrities who performed Hajj and Umrah this year

Throughout this year, we have witnessed several celebs undertake the Hajj and Umrah; let us look at the pictures and videos of them

It is lovely to see famous people take time away from their demanding schedules and professional obligations to practise their religion during the holy month of Ramadan. Throughout the years, we have witnessed several stars undertake the Hajj and Umrah, from Dilip Kumar to Aamir Khan.

Any time of the year is appropriate for doing the Umrah, a pilgrimage to Mecca in Saudi Arabia. However, people go to the exact location for the Haj just on Eid-ul-Azha.

In this article, let's look at the famous people that travelled to Saudi Arabia this year to do Umrah. Actors like Sana Khan and Ali Fazal graced our pages with serene images from their "most favourite and gorgeous" locations on earth.

Ali Fazal took time out of his filming schedule in Saudi Arabia in January of this year to undertake Umrah. He had written a post sharing a video from the journey, “To Medina and then Mecca! What a way to end my shoot! I am truly blessed i think in many ways. I like to think at least . This one was for Amma and Nana. Their loss will never heal me .. maybe healing isn’t the answer. Seeking is. We’ll find out. But i prayed n i prayed for all those around me. Family, friends, and all the people in need of love. There are just too many. And guess what ? Theres even more love to give and get. So sit tight you’all.. i just pumped some serious love atchya!!! For all the atheists.. consider this one big meditation that just wont go wrong. Too many energies at play. Way too many. gaana sahi lagayaa hai kuchh bhi bolo.”

A few weeks ago, Gauahar Khan, her husband Zaid Darbar, and their family visited the sacred site. On their social media, the pair, who was married in December 2020, offered several glances.

Sana Khan left the entertainment industry in 2020 and is presently travelling for the holy month of Ramadan. Sana, who is quite active on social media, has been posting every single detail of her pilgrimage on Instagram. See them listed below. In the meantime, let's quickly review the images other celebrities posted during their Hajj and Umrah pilgrimages.