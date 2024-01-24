Saudi Arabia breaks taboo: First alcohol store for non-Muslim diplomats set to open in Riyadh

The forthcoming opening of the alcohol store in Riyadh's Diplomatic Quarter is a pivotal moment in Saudi Arabia's ongoing efforts to modernize and diversify its economy.

Saudi Arabia, a traditionally conservative Muslim nation, is set to break new ground with the opening of its first alcohol store in the capital city of Riyadh, according to a Reuters report. This historic move, spearheaded by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, is reportedly part of the broader Vision 2030 initiative, which aims to transform the kingdom's economy and open its doors to tourism and business. Situated in Riyadh's Diplomatic Quarter, a neighborhood predominantly occupied by embassies and diplomats, the alcohol store is reportedly poised to cater exclusively to non-Muslims diplomats. This significant development comes as Saudi Arabia seeks to diversify its economy beyond oil and encourage foreign investment and tourism.

Customers intending to purchase alcohol from the store will reportedly need to follow a strict protocol. They are required to register via a designated mobile app, obtain a clearance code from the foreign ministry, and adhere to monthly quotas for their purchases, according to a document accessed by Reuters. The emphasis on regulatory measures underscores the delicate balance the Saudi government is striving to maintain between modernization and adherence to Islamic values.

The store's exclusivity to non-Muslims raises questions about access for other non-Muslim diplomats residing in Saudi Arabia. While millions of expatriates live in the country, the majority are Muslim workers from Asia and Egypt. The exact details of the store's accessibility for this demographic remain unclear.

Saudi Arabia has a long-standing prohibition on the consumption of alcohol due to its Islamic principles. The move to open a dedicated store for non-Muslims marks a significant departure from these norms. Previously, alcohol was only accessible through diplomatic mail or the black market, and violators faced severe penalties, including lashes, deportation, fines, or imprisonment.

The opening of the alcohol store aligns with the broader Vision 2030 initiative, which seeks to reduce Saudi Arabia's dependence on oil revenue. The ambitious plan includes developing local industries, creating logistics hubs, and generating employment opportunities for Saudi nationals.

In recent years, Saudi Arabia has undergone a series of social reforms under the leadership of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. These changes have included relaxing strict social codes, allowing women to drive, permitting non-religious tourism, and organizing concerts. However, the reforms have been accompanied by a tightening grip on political dissent and opposition.

The forthcoming opening of the alcohol store in Riyadh's Diplomatic Quarter is a pivotal moment in Saudi Arabia's ongoing efforts to modernize and diversify its economy. While the move is a testament to the changing social and economic landscape in the kingdom, it also highlights the delicate balancing act between tradition and progress that Saudi Arabia continues to navigate. As the store prepares to open in the coming weeks, the world watches to see how this bold step will shape the future trajectory of the nation.