Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Saudi Arabia breaks taboo: First alcohol store for non-Muslim diplomats set to open in Riyadh

    The forthcoming opening of the alcohol store in Riyadh's Diplomatic Quarter is a pivotal moment in Saudi Arabia's ongoing efforts to modernize and diversify its economy.

    Saudi Arabia breaks taboo: First alcohol store for non-Muslim diplomats set to open in Riyadh snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jan 24, 2024, 9:56 PM IST

    Saudi Arabia, a traditionally conservative Muslim nation, is set to break new ground with the opening of its first alcohol store in the capital city of Riyadh, according to a Reuters report. This historic move, spearheaded by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, is reportedly part of the broader Vision 2030 initiative, which aims to transform the kingdom's economy and open its doors to tourism and business. Situated in Riyadh's Diplomatic Quarter, a neighborhood predominantly occupied by embassies and diplomats, the alcohol store is reportedly poised to cater exclusively to non-Muslims diplomats. This significant development comes as Saudi Arabia seeks to diversify its economy beyond oil and encourage foreign investment and tourism.

    Also read: First time in 1,250 years! Japan allows women to participate in 'Naked Man' festival, marking a cultural shift

    Customers intending to purchase alcohol from the store will reportedly need to follow a strict protocol. They are required to register via a designated mobile app, obtain a clearance code from the foreign ministry, and adhere to monthly quotas for their purchases, according to a document accessed by Reuters. The emphasis on regulatory measures underscores the delicate balance the Saudi government is striving to maintain between modernization and adherence to Islamic values.

    The store's exclusivity to non-Muslims raises questions about access for other non-Muslim diplomats residing in Saudi Arabia. While millions of expatriates live in the country, the majority are Muslim workers from Asia and Egypt. The exact details of the store's accessibility for this demographic remain unclear.

    Saudi Arabia has a long-standing prohibition on the consumption of alcohol due to its Islamic principles. The move to open a dedicated store for non-Muslims marks a significant departure from these norms. Previously, alcohol was only accessible through diplomatic mail or the black market, and violators faced severe penalties, including lashes, deportation, fines, or imprisonment.

    Also read: China's popularity dips to lowest in Japan; bullying and dispute rhetoric at border cloud negative emotions

    The opening of the alcohol store aligns with the broader Vision 2030 initiative, which seeks to reduce Saudi Arabia's dependence on oil revenue. The ambitious plan includes developing local industries, creating logistics hubs, and generating employment opportunities for Saudi nationals.

    In recent years, Saudi Arabia has undergone a series of social reforms under the leadership of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. These changes have included relaxing strict social codes, allowing women to drive, permitting non-religious tourism, and organizing concerts. However, the reforms have been accompanied by a tightening grip on political dissent and opposition.

    The forthcoming opening of the alcohol store in Riyadh's Diplomatic Quarter is a pivotal moment in Saudi Arabia's ongoing efforts to modernize and diversify its economy. While the move is a testament to the changing social and economic landscape in the kingdom, it also highlights the delicate balancing act between tradition and progress that Saudi Arabia continues to navigate. As the store prepares to open in the coming weeks, the world watches to see how this bold step will shape the future trajectory of the nation.

    Last Updated Jan 24, 2024, 9:56 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    First time in 1,250 years! Japan allows women to participate in 'Naked Man' festival, marking a cultural shift avv

    First time in 1,250 years! Japan allows women to participate in 'Naked Man' festival, marking a cultural shift

    Boris Nadezhdin close to fighting against Vladimir Putin, Kremlin downplays anti-war Presidential candidate avv

    Boris Nadezhdin close to fighting against Vladimir Putin, Kremlin downplays anti-war Presidential candidate

    China's popularity dips to lowest in Japan; bullying and dispute rhetoric at border cloud negative emotions avv

    China's popularity dips to lowest in Japan; bullying and dispute rhetoric at border cloud negative emotions

    Jai Shri Ram moment over American airspace gives goosebumps; video goes viral (WATCH) snt

    Jai Shri Ram moment over American airspace gives goosebumps; video goes viral (WATCH)

    North Korea developing AI to safeguard nuclear reactors and increase surveillance, new challenge for the West avv

    North Korea developing AI to safeguard nuclear reactors and increase surveillance, new challenge for the West

    Recent Stories

    Afghanistan cricketer Gurbaz's Instagram story features 'Mere Ghar Ram Aaye Hain' song; wins hearts (WATCH) snt

    Afghanistan cricketer Gurbaz's Instagram story features 'Mere Ghar Ram Aaye Hain' song; wins hearts (WATCH)

    First time in 1,250 years! Japan allows women to participate in 'Naked Man' festival, marking a cultural shift avv

    First time in 1,250 years! Japan allows women to participate in 'Naked Man' festival, marking a cultural shift

    5 times Esha Gupta raised temperatures with her HOT outfits RKK

    5 times Esha Gupta raised temperatures with her HOT outfits

    Tennis Australian Open 2024: Alcaraz crashes out as Zverev hands World No. 2 a major upset to seal semi-final spot osf

    Australian Open 2024: Alcaraz crashes out as Zverev hands World No. 2 a major upset to seal semi-final spot

    Karnataka: BJP urges state govt to postpone budget presentation; here's why

    Karnataka: BJP urges state govt to postpone budget presentation; here's why

    Recent Videos

    Ram Mandir Exclusive! Badminton Legend Pullela Gopichand speaks to Asianet News Network

    Ram Mandir Exclusive! 'PM Modi is very active in reviving Indian civilization; Temple will bring Ram Rajya'

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2024: 4 women officers to debut as artillery regiment contingent commanders on Kartavya Path (WATCH)

    Republic Day 2024: 4 women officers to debut as artillery regiment contingent commanders on Kartavya Path

    Video Icon
    Thousands of 'Diyas' illuminate Ayodhya's Saryu Ghat after Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha'

    Thousands of 'Diyas' illuminate Ayodhya's Saryu Ghat after Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir: Amitabh, Abhishek, Ranbir, Alia, Katrina, Vicky, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi arrive in Ayodhya RKK

    Ram Mandir: Amitabh, Abhishek, Ranbir, Alia, Katrina, Vicky, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi arrive in Ayodhya

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir: Kangana Ranaut, Saina Nehwal express their views on being part of the inauguration ceremony RKK

    Ram Mandir: Kangana Ranaut, Saina Nehwal express their views on being part of the inauguration ceremony

    Video Icon