Former Rajya Sabha MP Joginapally Santosh Kumar, founder of the Green India Challenge, has been nominated for the Global Green Icon Award. The award will be presented at the World Leaders Conclave at the UK's House of Lords on April 17.

Former Rajya Sabha MP and founder of the Green India Challenge, Joginapally Santosh Kumar, has been nominated for the Global Green Icon Award at the upcoming World Leaders Conclave and Awards, scheduled to be held at the House of Lords, part of the British Parliament, on April 17. The event, organised by Heylin Spark Strategics UK Ltd, will bring together global leaders, policymakers, and sustainability advocates to recognise impactful contributions in the fields of climate action, environmental protection, and inclusive growth.

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The recognition of Santosh Kumar underscores the growing global visibility of grassroots-driven environmental initiatives emerging from India.

A Legacy of Green Initiatives

Santosh Kumar, who also serves as Chairman of Igniting Minds Organisation (IMO), has been at the forefront of promoting environmental awareness and citizen participation through large-scale plantation drives and sustainability campaigns. His flagship initiative, the Green India Challenge, along with the "Hara Hai Toh Bhara Hai" movement, has mobilised millions of individuals across the country to actively engage in afforestation and eco-friendly practices.

Role of Igniting Minds Organisation

Igniting Minds Organisation, a Section 8 non-profit inspired by the vision of former President A P J Abdul Kalam, has played a significant role in advancing environmental consciousness by integrating community participation with structured environmental programmes. Through collaborations with institutions, governments, and grassroots stakeholders, the organisation has contributed to enhancing green cover and promoting sustainable living practices.

Speaking on the development, Igniting Minds Organisation stated, "This nomination is a testament to the collective efforts of citizens and communities who believe in sustainable living. Inspired by the ideals of A P J Abdul Kalam, we continue to focus on empowering individuals to become active contributors to environmental conservation."

Combining Awareness with Action

The organisation's approach combines awareness generation, on-ground action, and strategic partnerships to ensure long-term environmental impact. Its initiatives not only focus on increasing tree cover but also aim at driving behavioural change by encouraging individuals to adopt environmentally responsible practices in their daily lives.

The World Leaders Conclave & Awards is expected to highlight pioneering efforts by global changemakers working towards a sustainable and inclusive future. Igniting Minds Organisation, headquartered in Hyderabad, continues to work towards building a water-secure, climate-resilient future, with a focus on water conservation, climate action, afforestation, and environmental awareness.