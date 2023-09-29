Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    S Jaishankar, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken hold talks, no mention on India-Canada row

    External affairs minister S Jaishankar and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met and agreed to continue India-US cooperation in the areas of defence, space and clean energy. There was no mention of the diplomatic rift between India and Canada over the killing of a Khalistani separatist-terrorist.

    S Jaishankar US Secretary of State Antony Blinken hold talks no mention on India Canada row gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 29, 2023, 9:05 AM IST

    India and the US agreed to continue their cooperation in the areas of defence, space and clean energy as External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Secretary of State Antony Blinken, amid a simmering diplomatic row between India and Canada over the killing of a Khalistani separatist. Jaishankar is now in Washington, DC, on a five-day business trip. Following the recent G-20 Summit in New Delhi, this is the two nations' highest-level meeting to date.

    Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, he wrote: "Great to meet my friend US Secretary of State @SecBlinken at State Department today. A wide ranging discussion, following up on PM @narendramodi’s June visit. Also exchanged notes on global developments. Laid the groundwork of our 2+2 meeting very soon."

    The two leading diplomats "discussed a full range of issues, including key outcomes of India's G20 presidency, and the creation of India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor and its potential to generate transparent, sustainable, and high-standard infrastructure investments," according to State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller.

    Following the discussion, Miller released a statement in which she stated, "The Secretary and the External Affairs Minister also emphasised the continued importance of cooperation ahead of the forthcoming 2+2 Dialogue, in particular in the areas of defence, space, and clean energy."

    Jaishankar stated on Thursday that the sixth round of the India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue will take place in New Delhi. He withheld the meeting's dates, although it is understood that the ministerial conversation will take place in the first part of November.

    Blinken and Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin would represent the US delegation. The Indian team will be led by Rajnath Singh, the defence minister, and Jaishankar. The last 2+2 ministerial was held in Washington DC on April 11. Started during the previous Trump administration, the first 2+2 ministerial was held in New Delhi on September 6, 2018.

    The two sides remained tight-lipped about the direct or indirect implications of the diplomatic row between India and Canada over the killing of Sikh separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in British Columbia early this year.

    Last Updated Sep 29, 2023, 9:05 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Baa d idea: Herd of sheep accidentally consume 100 kg of cannabis during Greek storm AVV

    Baa-d idea: Herd of sheep accidentally consume 100 kg of cannabis during Greek storm

    US soldier Travis King returns home to Texas after release from North Korea: Report AVV

    US soldier Travis King returns home to Texas after release from North Korea: Report

    Pakistan releases preliminary report on constituency delimitation ahead of elections AVV

    Pakistan releases preliminary report on constituency delimitation ahead of elections

    90 percent of beggars arrested abroad are from Pakistan Senate committee reports AVV

    '90% of beggars arrested abroad are from Pakistan': Senate committee reports

    Fascinating Discovery of rare electric blue tarantula in Thailand highlights nature's vibrant beauty - WATCH snt

    Fascinating! Discovery of rare electric blue tarantula in Thailand highlights nature's vibrant beauty - WATCH

    Recent Stories

    Karnataka bandh: What all services are open and closed?; check details vkp

    Karnataka bandh: What all services are open and closed?; check details

    Vijay Antony at 'Raththam' promotion: Actor makes 1st public appearance 9 days after daughter Meera's death RBA

    Vijay Antony at 'Raththam' promotion: Actor makes 1st public appearance 9 days after daughter Meera's death

    Karnataka bandh schools colleges shut Cabs autos go off roads massive rally planned gcw

    Karnataka bandh: Schools, colleges shut; Cabs, autos go off roads

    Kantara 2: Rishab Shetty to start shooting for his hit film prequel in November; read details RBA

    Kantara 2: Rishab Shetty to start shooting for his hit film prequel in November; read details

    'We had no option; we paid'... Mark Antony starrer Vishal makes shocking claims over CFBC rkn

    'We had no option; we paid'... Mark Antony starrer Vishal makes shocking claims over CFBC

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE India-Canada issue must be resolved soon, says Nobel Peace Laureate Mohamed ElBaradei - WATCH snt

    EXCLUSIVE: India-Canada issue must be resolved soon, says Nobel Peace Laureate Mohamed ElBaradei - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Drunk operator seen busy on phone before EMU train climbed onto platform WATCH AJR

    'Drunk' operator seen busy on phone before EMU train climbed onto platform | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Cauvery water row: From half-naked protests to farmers' bike rally - WATCH how Bengaluru bandh panned out vkp

    Cauvery water row: From half-naked protests to farmers' bike rally - WATCH how Bengaluru bandh panned out

    Video Icon
    PM Modi hilarious take on wife's response on husband's long duty hours during G20 summit in Delhi

    'When I take you for a month...' PM Modi's hilarious take on a wife’s response on husband’s long duty hours

    Video Icon
    PODCAST Asianet News 'Dialogues' with ISRO Chairman S Somanath

    PODCAST: ISRO Chairman S Somanath speaks to Asianet News Network Executive Chairman Rajesh Kalra

    Video Icon