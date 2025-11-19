At least 25 people, including three children, were killed and 73 injured in a heavy Russian shelling attack on the Ukrainian city of Ternopil. President Zelenskyy confirmed widespread overnight strikes involving over 470 drones and 48 missiles.

Heavy Shelling Kills 25 in Ternopil

At least 25 people were killed, including three children, and 73 others were injured after Russian forces carried out heavy shelling on the western Ukrainian city of Ternopil, Ukraine's Ministry of Internal Affairs stated on Wednesday.

According to the ministry, at least 45 units of equipment, including robotic systems, were deployed to work through the rubble searching for survivors. "Ternopil. 25 killed as a result of the Russian shelling of the city. Among the dead are 3 children. 73 people were injured. Emergency response units of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine and the National Police of Ukraine are working at the scene. 45 units of equipment have been deployed, including robotic ones," the Ministry of Internal Affairs said in a post on X. The shelling took place overnight on Wednesday, with residential areas being hit, sparking fires in nine-storey apartment buildings and causing severe destruction.

Zelenskyy Confirms Widespread Overnight Attacks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed that Russia launched more than 470 attack drones and 48 missiles of various types--one ballistic and the rest cruise missiles--during widespread overnight strikes across multiple regions. He said Ternopil was among the hardest hit, with "significant destruction" reported.

"Across many of our regions, work is underway to address the aftermath of Russia's attack. It is confirmed that Russia launched more than 470 attack drones and 48 missiles of various types against Ukraine overnight - one ballistic and the rest cruise missiles. In Ternopil, residential nine-story buildings were hit, causing fires. Unfortunately, there is significant destruction, and there may be people trapped under the rubble. All necessary emergency services are on the ground, trying to save every life," Zelenskyy said in a post on X.

Strikes Hit Kharkiv, Lviv and Other Regions

He also detailed extensive attacks in Kharkiv, where dozens were injured, including children, and critical damage was inflicted on energy, transport and civilian infrastructure. Strikes were also reported in Ivano-Frankivsk, injuring three people, including two children, as well as in the Lviv, Donetsk, Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, and Dnipro regions.

"There was also a massive strike, beginning already in the evening, against our Kharkiv. Dozens of people have been wounded in the city, including children. Energy facilities, transport, and civilian infrastructure have been damaged," the Ukrainian President said. "Our energy infrastructure in the Ivano-Frankivsk region was attacked as well. Three people were wounded, including two children. In the Lviv region, critical infrastructure and energy facilities were targeted. A person was injured in the Donetsk region. Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, and Dnipro regions also came under attack," he added.

Zelenskyy Urges for More Air Defence

Zelenskyy further stressed the urgent need for air-defence missiles, additional defence systems, combat aviation support, and expanded drone production and reiterated that Russia must be held accountable for the ongoing conflict, which is currently in its fourth year.

Ukraine Secures New Defence Commitments

Meanwhile, Ukraine announced major gains from President Zelenskyy's recent visits to Greece, France and Spain, securing new defence commitments, energy support and financial assistance totalling over EUR 515 million. According to Zelenskyy, Greece agreed to provide guaranteed gas supplies for the winter and deepen its role as a regional energy hub. France also committed to significantly boosting Ukraine's defence capabilities, including a strategic agreement for 100 Rafale F4 aircraft by 2035, SAMP/T air defence systems, advanced radars, and new military aid this year. Spain also pledged substantial air defence and energy support, including EUR 100 million for air defence missiles, EUR 215 million for the SAFE instrument, EUR 200 million for Ukraine's energy sector, and a new package that includes IRIS-T missiles. (ANI)