    First Published Sep 15, 2023, 5:12 PM IST

    In a recent revelation, a high-ranking Russian security official, Nikolai Patrushev, has asserted that Russia has successfully identified and neutralized a substantial number of foreign spies in recent years. This disclosure comes amidst growing international scrutiny of Russia's differing worldview, which often clashes with Western interests, leading to the operation of numerous spy networks both in favor and against Russia.

    Patrushev's statement sheds light on the ongoing espionage dynamics in Russia, where intelligence activities by foreign entities have been a matter of concern for national security. As a trusted confidant of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Patrushev's disclosure carries significant weight, especially at a time when Russia faces heightened global pressure and international scrutiny.

    He said, “In recent years, hundreds of employees of foreign intelligence services, as well as other persons involved in organizing intelligence and subversive activities against our country and our strategic partners, have been identified and neutralized.”

    Nikolai Patrushev is a Kremlin hardliner who has a key say in the security affairs of the Kremlin. The Secretary of the Russian Security Council also visited India this year and met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The discussion took place on enhancing bilateral ties and issues of mutual concern.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin decided to skip the 18th G20 summit in New Delhi after a thorough discussion with the Russian Security Council. Even Nikolai Patrushev played a key role in the discussions. The New Delhi declaration avoided condemning Russia for the war. It called upon the players to resolve conflict through peaceful means.

    Last Updated Sep 15, 2023, 5:12 PM IST
