Russia's Foreign Ministry warns the US of 'unforeseen consequences' over its continued military aid to Ukraine. Moscow also accused Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of displaying a 'terrorist nature' over his remarks concerning Belarus.

Russia Warns US Over Military Aid to Ukraine

The Russian Foreign Ministry on Thursday warned the US over its continued military assistance to Ukraine amid the conflict in Europe, noting that such actions by Washington could lead to "unforeseen consequences" for regional and global stability. Speaking at a weekly press briefing, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Moscow has repeatedly conveyed its concerns to Washington over the transfer of weapons to Ukraine, while also accusing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of displaying a "terrorist nature" over his recent remarks concerning Belarus. "In our discussions with Washington, we have repeatedly emphasised that supplying military equipment to the Kyiv regime could have unforeseen consequences for stability both regionally and globally," Zakharova said.

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She also reiterated Russia's position that convoys transporting Western weapons to Ukraine are considered "legitimate targets" by the Russian military.

Moscow Accuses Zelenskyy of 'Terrorist Nature' Over Belarus Remarks

Zakharova also criticised Zelenskyy over his June 19 remarks in which he said he was prepared to order strikes on what he described as retransmission stations located in Belarus near the Ukrainian border if they were not removed within a week. "These Zelenskyy statements fully highlight his terrorist nature. That's what the terrorists say," Zakharova said, alleging that the purpose of the threats was to draw Belarus into the conflict and expand the geography of hostilities.

"You know the world's analogues, so it fully corresponds to them. The obvious purpose of these threats is to draw Belarus into the conflict and expand the geography of fighting. [This] would only complicate the possibilities of resolving the conflict by political and diplomatic means," she added.

Russia-Belarus Security Pact

Zakharova further noted that a security guarantees agreement between Russia and Belarus under the framework of the Union State has been in force since March 2025. "If necessary, Russia is ready to take a full range of measures stipulated by the treaty to ensure the security of our ally and, of course, the security of the Union State," she added, echoing earlier remarks by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Zelenskyy Warns Belarus to Halt 'Infrastructure for Aggression'

Notably, Zelenskyy, on Thursday, in a post on X, warned Belarus to halt what he described as the development of border infrastructure for aggression. Zelenskyy said Belarus had received "the necessary signals" from Ukraine regarding its activities and its collaboration with Russia, which he accused of helping prolong and expand the war.

"Belarus has received the necessary signals from Ukraine regarding this activity, as well as regarding all other formats of its collaboration with Russia in the interests of prolonging and scaling up the war. Belarus knows what steps it must take for peace. The development of border infrastructure for aggression from Belarus must be stopped. It is the Belarusian side that must take steps toward de-escalation and peace," the post read.