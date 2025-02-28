Russia: Viral video shows mother shielding child from Rottweiler attack; WATCH

A viral video from Yekaterinburg, Russia, shows a mother shielding her five-year-old child from a Rottweiler attack, suffering severe injuries in the process. The incident has sparked intense online debates about pet ownership responsibility and stricter laws on powerful dog breeds.

Russia: Viral video shows mother shielding child from Rottweiler attack; WATCH
Author
Aishwarya Nair
Published: Feb 28, 2025, 3:02 PM IST

A heart-stopping video from Yekaterinburg, Russia, has gone viral on social media, showing a mother heroically shielding her five-year-old child from a Rottweiler attack. Originally shared by RT Television Network, the footage captures the terrifying moment when the dog lunges at the child on a snow-covered street. With no one around to assist, the mother instinctively throws herself over her child, using her own body as a protective shield against the aggressive animal.

The video shows the mother lying in the snow, bleeding from her hands, while the Rottweiler stays nearby, occasionally barking and growling at onlookers. Despite her severe injuries, she refuses to let go of her child, holding them tightly until help arrives. Emergency responders later transported her to the hospital, where she was treated for multiple wounds and a serious fracture.

Reports indicate that the dog had escaped from a local resident. It was wearing a metal collar, suggesting it was a pet rather than a stray.

The viral video has ignited intense debate on social media, with users expressing a range of opinions. Some argued that the responsibility lies with the owner rather than the dog, sharing personal experiences of raising Rottweilers who never displayed aggression.

Others took a firmer stance, advocating for stricter regulations on owning powerful dog breeds. Some even suggested that dogs involved in attacks should be euthanized to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Interestingly, the Indian state of Goa recently imposed a ban on Rottweilers and Pitbull Terriers, citing growing safety concerns. This ban restricts the import, sale, and breeding of these breeds within the state.

