Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Russia's Luna-25 launch: Far east village to be evacuated for 1st lunar lander mission in over 40 years

    The Luna-25 lunar lander, Russia's first since 1976, will be launched from the Vostochny Cosmodrome on August 11, some 3,450 miles (5,550 km) east of Moscow.

    Russia Luna-25 launch: Far east village to be evacuated for 1st lunar lander mission in over 40 years snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Aug 7, 2023, 1:18 PM IST

    On August 11, Russia will evacuate a village in its far east to facilitate the launch of its first lunar lander mission in nearly half a century, as announced by a local official on Monday. The upcoming mission, called Luna-25, marks Russia's return to lunar exploration after a hiatus since 1976. The lunar lander will be launched from the Vostochny Cosmodrome, located approximately 3,450 miles (5,550 km) east of Moscow, as per Russia's space agency, Roscosmos.

    The evacuation is necessary as a safety measure for the residents of the Shakhtinskyi settlement in Russia's Khabarovsk region, which is situated southeast of the launch site. The village falls within the predicted area where the rocket boosters will fall after they separate from the spacecraft. To ensure the residents' safety, they will be evacuated in the early morning of August 11.

    According to Alexei Maslov, the head of the Verkhnebureinskyi district in the Khabarovsk region, several locations, including the mouth of the Umalta, Ussamakh, Lepikan, Tastakh, Saganar rivers, and the area of the ferry crossing on the Bureya River, are within the predicted fall zone of the rocket boosters.

    Luna-25 will be launched using a Soyuz-2 Fregat booster and is planned to become the first lander to reach the South Pole of the moon, as per Roscosmos' statement. The primary objectives of the mission are to develop soft-landing technologies, conduct research on the Moon's internal structure, and explore potential resources, including water.

    Once it lands on the lunar surface, the lander is expected to operate for one year, conducting various scientific and exploratory missions on the Moon. The mission represents a significant milestone for Russia's space exploration program and holds the potential for crucial advancements in lunar research and future missions.

    Last Updated Aug 7, 2023, 1:18 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Revealed The fighting style that Elon Musk will use in cage fight against Mark Zuckerberg gcw

    Revealed: The fighting style that Elon Musk will use in cage fight against Mark Zuckerberg

    Scientific breakthrough: Metal heals itself through cold welding, paves way for engineering revolution snt

    Scientific breakthrough: Metal heals itself through cold welding, paves way for engineering revolution

    Study shows 18 per cent lower productivity in remote employees, reignites WFH vs in-office work debate snt

    Study shows 18 per cent lower productivity in remote employees, reignites WFH vs in-office work debate

    Russia Ukraine war: India joins peace dialogue hosted by Saudi Arabia

    Russia-Ukraine war: India joins peace dialogue hosted by Saudi Arabia

    How an American billionaire pushed propaganda for China in India

    How an American billionaire pushed propaganda for China in India

    Recent Stories

    Gandhi to Lagaan: 5 patriotic films to watch on Independence Day ATG

    Gandhi to Lagaan: 5 patriotic films to watch on Independence Day

    8 tips for healthy, shiny hair growth RBA EAI

    8 tips for healthy, shiny hair growth

    Tamannaah Bhatias noble gesture towards fan garners respect on internet ADC

    Tamannaah Bhatia's noble gesture towards fan garners respect on internet

    Independence Day 2023: 7 Environment-friendly celebration ideas

    Independence Day 2023: 7 Environment-friendly celebration ideas

    Ed Sheeran to Billie Eilish: 7 most popular singers in the world now MSW

    Ed Sheeran to Billie Eilish: 7 most popular singers of 2023

    Recent Videos

    Ghaziabad Delivery boy rescues minor girl from stray dogs in residential society (WATCH)

    Ghaziabad: Delivery boy rescues minor girl from stray dogs in residential society (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Tiger enters private university campus near Bhopal (WATCH)

    Tiger enters private university campus near Bhopal (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Two lucky Indian expats win Mahzooz weekly draw, emerge as millionaires

    Two lucky Indian expats win Mahzooz weekly draw, emerge as millionaires

    Video Icon
    Ghaziabad woman thrashes 79-year-old man for feeding stray dog WATCH AJR

    Ghaziabad woman thrashes 79-year-old man for feeding stray dog: WATCH

    Video Icon
    Pune Symbiosis college professor suspended after controversial remarks on Hindu gods WATCH AJR

    Pune: Symbiosis college professor suspended after controversial remarks on Hindu gods | WATCH

    Video Icon