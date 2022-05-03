Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Russia has forgotten World War II lessons: Zelenskyy on Russian Minister's Hitler remark

    In his video message, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that all they have received is silence, which proves that the Russian leadership has forgotten the lessons of World War II. 
     

    Kyiv, First Published May 3, 2022, 10:04 AM IST

    Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on Monday, stated that the Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov's suggestion that Nazi leader Adolf Hitler had Jewish origins indicates that Russia has forgotten or never learned the lessons of World War II.

    In his video message, Zelenskyy stated, "I don't have words." Adding that, nobody has heard any justification or denial from Russia. All they have received is silence, which proves that the Russian leadership has forgotten the lessons of World War II. Zelenskyy added, "perhaps they never learned about those lessons." 

    Meanwhile, on the war front, in a remote address to Ukraine's parliament on Tuesday, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will offer an additional £300 million ($376 million, 358 million euros) in military aid, according to his office.

    Johnson will connect with Ukraine's Verkhovna Rada since the Russian invaded Ukraine on February 24, to hail its resistance as its finest hour.

    The new military aid will include electronic warfare equipment, a counter-battery radar system, GPS jamming equipment and thousands of night vision devices. 

    Last week, London announced its plan to send Ukraine armoured vehicles capable of firing missiles against the invading Russian aircraft. In addition to prior contributions of anti-tank missiles, air defence equipment, and tonnes of plastic explosives.

    The United Kingdom will also dispatch the heavy-lift unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) systems in the coming week to provide logistical support to isolated forces, as per reports. 

    More than a dozen additional specialised Toyota Landcruisers are on their way to Ukraine to assist with protecting civilian officials in the country's east and the evacuation of individuals from frontline areas, the reports added. 

    The Kremlin slammed the Western countries as they stepped up donations of military hardware, stating they risk escalating the conflict and warning Russia has the right to respond to any direct interventions.

    Britain's embassy in Kyiv is reopening on the diplomatic front, with Melinda Simmons, the country's top envoy, telling the UK Sunday newspaper, The Observer, that it feels like the "right place to be".

