Russia's FSB thwarts Ukrainian plots to assassinate high-ranking military personnel, 4 detained (WATCH)

Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) on Thursday announced that it had thwarted multiple assassination attempts by Ukrainian intelligence services targeting high-ranking Russian officers and their families in Moscow.

Russia FSB thwarts Ukrainian plots to assassinate high-ranking military personnel, 4 detained (WATCH) snt
Author
Sunita Iyer
First Published Dec 26, 2024, 12:06 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 26, 2024, 12:18 PM IST

Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) on Thursday announced that it had thwarted multiple assassination attempts by Ukrainian intelligence services targeting high-ranking Russian officers and their families in Moscow. The plots involved bombs concealed as power banks or document folders.

Additionally, Ukraine's SBU intelligence service was responsible for the December 17 killing of Lieutenant General Kirillov, the head of Russia's Nuclear, Biological, and Chemical Protection Troops, in Moscow. He was killed outside his apartment building when a bomb attached to an electric scooter exploded.

A source from Ukraine's SBU was quoted in a Reuters report stating that the Ukrainian intelligence agency was responsible for the assassination. Russia labeled the killing a terrorist attack by Kyiv and vowed retaliation.

"The Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation has prevented a series of assassination attempts on high-ranking military personnel of the Defence Ministry," the FSB said.

"Four Russian citizens involved in the preparation of these attacks have been detained."

The FSB, the primary successor to the Soviet-era KGB, reported that the arrested Russian citizens had been recruited by Ukrainian intelligence services. One of the individuals had retrieved a bomb disguised as a power bank in Moscow, intended to be attached with magnets to the car of a high-ranking Defence Ministry official.

Another Russian was assigned to conduct surveillance on senior Russian defence officials. One of the plots involved delivering a bomb hidden inside a document folder, according to the FSB.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Kazakhstan crash: Did Russia or Ukraine shoot down Azerbaijan Airlines plane? Videos fuel conspiracy theories snt

Kazakhstan crash: Did Russia or Ukraine shoot down Azerbaijan Airlines plane? Videos fuel conspiracy theories

UNBELIEVABLE 70-year-old man in Uganda fathered 102 children with 12 wives; has 578 grandchildren gcw

UNBELIEVABLE! 70-year-old man in Uganda fathered 102 children with 12 wives; has 578 grandchildren

15,000 Talibani troops heading towards border to 'retaliate' Pakistan air strikes that killed 46: Report shk

15,000 Talibani troops heading towards border to 'retaliate' Pakistan air strikes that killed 46: Report

Khalistani supporters tear, kick Tricolor in Australia; confronted by Indians, video sparks outrage (WATCH) shk

AUS vs IND: Pro-Khalistan supporters tear, kick Tricolour outside MCG, confronted by Indians (WATCH)

Scientists warn of 1-in-6 chance of massive volcanic eruption this century, says humanity is 'NOT' prepared snt

Scientists warn of 1-in-6 chance of massive volcanic eruption this century, says humanity is 'NOT' prepared

Recent Stories

UP SHOCKER! Naked body of 8-yr-old girl found inside sack in Varanasi; accused injured in encounter with cops shk

UP SHOCKER! Naked body of 8-yr-old girl found inside sack in Varanasi; accused injured in encounter with cops

AUS vs IND, Boxing Day Test: MCG sets record with 87,242 fans on Day 1, highest attendance in 5 years snt

AUS vs IND, Boxing Day Test: MCG sets record with 87,242 fans on Day 1, highest attendance in 5 years

Xiaomi Pad 7 to launch in India on January 10 amazon listing confirms here is what you can expect gcw

Xiaomi Pad 7 to launch in India on January 10, Amazon listing confirms | Here's what you can expect

PM Narendra Modi and LoP Rahul Gandhi express condolences on MT Vasudevan Nair's passing dmn

PM Narendra Modi and LoP Rahul Gandhi express condolences on MT Vasudevan Nair's passing

Kazakhstan crash: Did Russia or Ukraine shoot down Azerbaijan Airlines plane? Videos fuel conspiracy theories snt

Kazakhstan crash: Did Russia or Ukraine shoot down Azerbaijan Airlines plane? Videos fuel conspiracy theories

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon