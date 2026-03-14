Rajasthan Samgrah Kalyan Sansthan (RSKS) held a photo exhibition at the UNHRC in Geneva, highlighting India's achievements in women's empowerment across finance, education, politics, healthcare, and entrepreneurship through visual storytelling.

Rajasthan Samgrah Kalyan Sansthan (RSKS) organised a photo exhibition at the Broken Chair Monument on the sidelines of the 61st session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC), highlighting various initiatives and achievements related to women's empowerment in India.

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The exhibition presented a series of posters showcasing key developments in financial inclusion, education, entrepreneurship, political participation, healthcare, sports, and science. Through visual storytelling and statistical highlights, the display aimed to highlight the progress made in advancing opportunities and rights for women across the country.

Key Areas of Progress Highlighted

Financial Inclusion and Economic Independence

One of the prominent posters focused on financial inclusion through the government's Jan Dhan banking initiative. It highlighted that over 55 per cent of Jan Dhan accounts are held by women, emphasising how access to banking has helped enhance financial independence, dignity, and decision-making power for millions of women in India.

Education as a Transformative Tool

Another display stated the importance of education for girls, carrying the message "Educate Her, Elevate India." India's female literacy rate has risen to nearly 77 per cent, illustrating the growing access to education and its transformative impact on communities and future leadership.

Grassroots Leadership and Political Participation

Political representation and grassroots leadership were also highlighted. One poster noted that 46 per cent of Panchayat representatives in India are women, highlighting how women leaders contribute to improvements in water access, sanitation, and education at the community level.

Advances in Women's Health

Health indicators formed another major theme of the exhibition. A poster on maternal health stated that India's maternal mortality ratio has declined to 97 per 100,000 births, while institutional deliveries have crossed 88 per cent, reflecting improvements in healthcare infrastructure and maternal care.

Growth in Entrepreneurship and Innovation

The exhibition also showcased the increasing role of women in entrepreneurship and economic growth. According to one display, over 20 per cent of micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in India are women-led, indicating the growing participation of women in business and innovation.

Breaking Barriers in Science and Sports

In addition, posters highlighted achievements in science and sports. One display noted that women scientists contribute to around 20 per cent of the workforce at the Indian Space Research Organisation, while another celebrated athletes such as PV Sindhu and Mirabai Chanu, acknowledging their success on the Olympic stage. (ANI)