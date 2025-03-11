Delhi court allows Christian Michel to apply for passport to meet bail conditions in AugustaWestland case

The Rouse Avenue Court directed jail authorities to allow Christian Michel James to apply for a passport to meet his bail conditions. Michel, accused in the AugustaWestland case, was granted bail but raised safety concerns. He also sought his conduct report for remission eligibility.

Vinaykumar Patil
ANI |Published: Mar 11, 2025, 1:24 PM IST

New Delhi [India], March 11 (ANI): The Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi on Tuesday directed the jail authorities to allow Christian Michel James, an accused in the Augusta Westland VVIP chopper deal case, to apply for his passport to fulfil his bail conditions.

James submitted before the Special CBI judge Sanjeev Aggarwal that he would need at least two months to apply for and get access to a passport as the same had expired. The accused, Michel James, needs to surrender his passport to the court authorities as one of the conditions required to be fulfilled for the grant of bail.

On March 7, the Court directed Michel James to furnish a bond of Rs 5 lakh with one surety of the same amount as part of his bail conditions.

The court had also directed Michel to surrender his passport. Since his passport had already expired, the court directed him to apply for a new passport with the British High Commission as per the prescribed rules.

In the March 7 hearing, James had also expressed concern regarding his safety outside the jail. He had said that he wanted to remain in custody for his safety. Today, when the Special CBI judge asked Michel James whether he was ready to furnish his bail bond, the accused said, "There are some issues".

Michel James has also moved another application before the court seeking directions to the Jail Superintendent to furnish the conduct report since his incarceration from January 2019 till date.

The application states that the Conduct Report is crucial for Michel as it contains details of his behavior during his incarceration and access to a copy of the Conduct Report will enable him to check his eligibility for remission.

The accused, Christian James Michel, was extradited from Dubai in December 2018 and has been in judicial custody in India since then. However, he has been granted bail recently and will soon be released.

Michel was granted bail by the Supreme Court in the CBI case and by the Delhi High Court in the money laundering case linked to the VIP chopper deal.

Special Judge Sanjeev Aggarwal had framed the conditions for Michel's release as per the apex court's order. Advocate Aljo K Joseph represented Michel James. (ANI)

