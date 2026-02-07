Qatar has welcomed negotiations between the US and Iran in Oman, expressing hope for a comprehensive deal for regional stability. Meanwhile, the US imposed fresh sanctions on 15 entities targeting Iranian petroleum and petrochemical products.

Qatar Welcomes US-Iran Talks

Qatar on Friday welcomed the negotiations between the United States and the Islamic Republic of Iran being held in Oman, expressing hope that the talks would lead to a comprehensive agreement and contribute to regional security and stability.

In a statement, Qatar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it hopes the negotiations in Muscat will " lead to a comprehensive agreement that achieves the interests of both parties and enhances security and stability in the region."

The ministry also expressed its full appreciation to the Sultanate of Oman for hosting and facilitating the negotiations, praising its role and good offices with sisterly and friendly countries to help defuse the crisis and expand opportunities for constructive dialogue to address outstanding issues.

Reaffirming Doha's broader diplomatic stance, the ministry said Qatar firmly supports all efforts to de-escalate tensions, resolve conflicts through diplomatic means, and strengthen peace and stability across the region.

US Imposes New Sanctions on Iran

Meanwhile, the United States on Friday imposed sanctions on 15 entities targeting Iranian petroleum and petrochemical products, accusing Iran of using the funds for "destabilising activities" worldwide and in response to the protests in the country.

A statement by Tommy Pigott, the Principal Deputy Spokesperson of the US State Department, noted, "The Department of State is sanctioning 15 entities, two individuals, and 14 shadow fleet vessels connected to the illicit trade in Iranian petroleum, petroleum products, and petrochemical products. These targets have generated revenue that the regime uses to conduct its malign activities. "

The statement concluded by saying that Trump is committed to bring down Iran's oil exports: "The President is committed to driving down the Iranian regime's illicit oil and petrochemical exports under the Administration's maximum pressure campaign."

These sanctions follow the US's imposition of sanctions in January on Iran's Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni and several other officials, citing Tehran's violent response to recent anti-government protests. (ANI)